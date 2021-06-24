4D Molecular Therapeutics Announces Rare Disease Ophthalmology Product Candidate Portfolio Update, Including Initial Clinical Safety and Tolerability Data for 4D-110 for Choroideremia and 4D-125 for XLRP, and Termination of Roche Collaboration and License

4D-110: Initial clinical safety data at both of the two dose levels in the Phase 1 clinical trial indicate that 4D-110 was well-tolerated and did not result in any dose-limiting toxicity (n=6; all patients followed between one and nine months)





4D-125: Initial clinical safety data at both of the two dose levels in the Phase 1 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial indicate that 4D-125 was well-tolerated and did not result in any dose-limiting toxicity (n=6; all patients followed between four and nine months)





4DMT will regain full-rights to 4D-110 as a result of Roche’s termination of the Collaboration and License Agreement under which 4DMT had licensed to Roche certain rights to 4D-110



EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4D Molecular Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FDMT), a clinical-stage gene therapy company harnessing the power of directed evolution for targeted gene therapies, announced an update on their rare disease ophthalmology product candidate portfolio including Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trial safety and tolerability data with 4D-110 for choroideremia and 4D-125 for X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) (n=12 patients total), and that the company received a notice of termination of the Collaboration and License Agreement by 4D-110 licensee Roche resulting in full rights to 4D-110 reverting to 4DMT.

Update on Roche Collaboration and License Agreement

Roche requested that 4DMT conclude the Roche-funded 4D-110 trial in advanced choroideremia patients as a result of Roche’s assessment of a change in the risk-benefit profile. Subsequently, Roche sent a notice of termination without cause of the Collaboration and License Agreement, effective as of September 16, 2021. As a result, 4DMT will regain full rights to 4D-110.

4DMT has not changed its position on the potential of 4D-110 for choroideremia, a devastating blinding disease with no approved therapies. Based on the totality of the data generated to date, 4DMT intends to continue clinical development. The company plans to submit to FDA safety and efficacy data from the completed Phase 1 clinical trial along with a new clinical study protocol as soon as possible. 4DMT will conclude the Roche-funded clinical trial under the collaboration and plans to subsequently transfer previously treated patients onto a 4DMT-sponsored long-term follow-up study to continue monitoring biologic activity endpoints, safety and tolerability.