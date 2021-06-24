checkAd

Enthusiast Gaming Closes Acquisition of Tabwire

Acquisition adds proprietary technology and database of 13 million gamer profiles to accelerate launch of gaming social network and freemium subscription offering

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EGLX) (TSX:EGLX), a media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage, is pleased to announce it has closed the previously announced acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of Tabwire LLC (“Tabwire”), which owns TabStats (www.tabstats.com), for US$11 million in cash and stock.

Upon closing of the Acquisition, the Company made a cash payment of US$5 million and issued 790,094 common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Common Shares”) at an agreed value of CAD$9.51 per share, for total share consideration of US$6 million. The Common Shares are subject to a contractual lock-up with 66.66% released twelve (12) months following the closing date, 16.66% released fifteen (15) months following the closing date, and 16.67% released eighteen (18) months following the closing date.

Tabwire is a proprietary technology and data platform enabling gamers to create a cross-platform registered user identification profile to track and directly view their game data in real-time. In addition, it has a unique feature set including a cheater detection system that enhances fair game play by generating a player trust ranking system for its registered users. Tabwire has already built game play companion tools for Riot’s Valorant and Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Siege with more than 13 million gamers interacting with the platform, collectively generating more than half a billion views in the last year with an aggressive roadmap to launch real-time stats for additional game titles in the coming months.

This important acquisition provides the Company with a technology and data platform that accelerates the development of its pan-Enthusiast social network and freemium subscription offering, codenamed Project GG. As Millennials and GenZs move away from traditional social networks, Project GG will be a cross-platform, gaming centric social network, uniting gaming and esports fans with a platform to connect and share content through their unique gaming profiles, whether it be on desktop, mobile, or in-game.

