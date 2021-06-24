Emerita Provides Update on Aznalcollar Court Proceedings, Spain

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX – V: EMO; OTC: EMOTF) (the “Company” or “Emerita”) announces that the Provincial Court No. 3 in Seville (the “Provincial Court”) has ruled with respect to appeals filed by the accused parties and by Emerita in February of this year regarding the ongoing dispute over the tender process for the Aznalcollar property. At that time, the accused, who had been charged by the lower court only with the crime of prevarication which is considered the lowest form of corruption under the law, filed an appeal to prevent the case from proceeding to the sentencing phase of the trial. The lower court judge had also excused seven individuals of the fourteen originally implicated. Emerita filed a counter appeal and the Provincial Court has accepted Emerita’s appeal such that the fourteen original accused will proceed to the sentencing phase of the trial. The Provincial Court has determined that certain individuals will face more serious charges which include embezzlement due to unfair administration of the process, influence peddling, prevarication and fraud. These more serious charges open the door to sentences that could include incarceration and demonstrate the seriousness of the criminal activities in this case. The other important result of the Provincial Court ruling is that the investigation is closed and has been completed and no additional evidence may be submitted nor appeals heard that could further delay the legal process proceeding to formal trial of the accused parties.



According to Emerita’s external Spanish legal counsel this is a very important step since trials in Spain do not typically proceed to this stage without a high certainty of guilt and it is very rare that accused are found not guilty at this stage. In this trial there are 14 accused individuals. In this phase, the judge will review the body of evidence that has led to this point and rule on the various accusations against the fourteen defendants. It is important to note that three levels of courts in Spain have determined that crimes were committed during the tender process and have ruled that the accused must stand trial.