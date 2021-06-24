checkAd

AGTC Reports 12-Month Data from its Ongoing Phase 1/2 Achromatopsia Clinical Trials Showing Biologic Activity in Patients with Mutations in the ACHM B3 Gene

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.06.2021, 13:00  |  30   |   |   

- Activities to support the next stage of clinical development of ACHM B3 candidate are ongoing-

- Dosing of pediatric patients in ACHM B3 program and ACHM A3 program is expected to be completed in August 2021 -

- Conference call to review data today at 8:00am ET -

GAINESVILLE, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare retinal diseases, today reported 12-month data from its ongoing achromatopsia (ACHM) Phase 1/2 clinical trials, including data from all adult patients and low-dose pediatric patients. For its ACHM B3 candidate, results demonstrate biologic activity based on improvements in visual sensitivity in the treated area measured by static perimetry and light discomfort measured by the Ocular Photosensitivity Analyzer (OPA) and are supported by anecdotal patient reports. In addition, the safety profile of the Company’s ophthalmic gene therapy platform remained favorable. Based on these data, AGTC intends to advance the ACHM B3 trial to the next stage of clinical development. The path forward for ACHM A3 will be determined after additional pediatric patient data and pre-clinical studies are available and can be evaluated.

“The results regarding responders in the ACHM B3 trial are encouraging,” said Rachel Huckfeldt, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology at Harvard Medical School and an investigator on the ongoing AGTC achromatopsia Phase 1/2 trials. “The data from the ACHM B3 trial support further clinical investigation of this candidate, and data from additional pediatric patients may support the focused development of the ACHM A3 candidate specifically in younger patients.” 

“We are incredibly pleased with these data, which further support AGTC as a leader in the field of ophthalmic gene therapy. Our strong capabilities lead to differentiated products based on capsid and vector engineering, robust manufacturing, and rigorous preclinical evaluation of our product candidates in validated models of retinal diseases,” said Sue Washer, President and CEO of AGTC. “We believe that these data provide important validation for the broad potential of our AAV technology platform and build on and extend the favorable safety and efficacy profiles observed to date in the clinical trials of our candidate for X-linked retinitis pigmentosa.”

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AGTC Reports 12-Month Data from its Ongoing Phase 1/2 Achromatopsia Clinical Trials Showing Biologic Activity in Patients with Mutations in the ACHM B3 Gene - Activities to support the next stage of clinical development of ACHM B3 candidate are ongoing- - Dosing of pediatric patients in ACHM B3 program and ACHM A3 program is expected to be completed in August 2021 - - Conference call to review …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Takes Action Against Climate Change with Creation of Long-Term ...
Tecan baut mit Übernahme der Paramit Corporation kommerzielle Reichweite, Kompetenzen sowie ...
Surna Cultivation Technologies Announces R. Brian Knaley as New CFO
Bon Natural Life Limited Announces Pricing of Upsized $11 Million Initial Public Offering
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Closing of $61.8 Million Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
Tecan expands its commercial reach, its capabilities and its US and Asia presence with the ...
Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. Announces a Letter to Shareholders from CEO
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Bitfarms Provides Reminder of Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting and Issues Addendum to ...
Hyloris Successfully Renegotiates License Agreements for Lead Products with the Alter Pharma Group
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Conduent and its CIO Mark Prout Win Gold Stevie Award for Leading Through Digital Disruption
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus