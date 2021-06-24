

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



24.06.2021 / 13:24

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Kreke Immobilien KG

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Henning Last name(s): Kreke Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ENCAVIS AG

b) LEI

391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument Description: Subscription right, ISIN DE000A3E5AP4

b) Nature of the transaction

Granting of 329,449 subscription rights as part of a subscription rights capital increase

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.00 EUR 0.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-06-23; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

