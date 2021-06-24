Appili Therapeutics Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Financial and Operational Results and Provides Update on Strategy for Fiscal 2022
Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: APLI; OTCQX: APLIF) (the “Company” or “Appili”), a biopharmaceutical company developing anti-infective drug candidates, today announced its financial and operational results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, and provided an update on the Company’s strategy for fiscal 2022. All figures are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.
“As we enter our next fiscal year as a public company, we are excited about the pace of progress related to several of our therapies, as well as our planned future business development strategy. Our goal is to use a scientifically rigorous, and financially sound approach to identify and develop novel therapies that meet the greatest patient needs. We believe this will create enduring value for shareholders,” said Armand Balboni, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Appili Therapeutics.
“We are encouraged that an independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board has recommended continuation without modification of Appili’s ongoing Phase 3 PRESECO (PREventing SEvere COVID-19) trial evaluating Avigan/Reeqonus (favipiravir). We look forward to the completion of the PRESECO trial and are hopeful that Avigan/Reeqonus will emerge as one of the first prescription oral medicine for newly diagnosed patients with COVID-19,” continued Dr. Balboni.
2021 and recent highlights include:
Financial
- Graduated to the main board of the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and received DTC eligibility in the U.S.
- Completed equity financing of $15,525,000 and concurrent private placement of $1,440,000.
Leadership
- Appointed veteran healthcare executive Rochelle Stenzler to its Board of Directors.
- Appointed both Dr. Yoav Golan as the Company’s first Chief Medical Officer and senior drug development executive Don Cilla as Chief Development Officer.
Development Programs
- Signed a collaboration, development, and supply agreement to create a global consortium with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (“DRL”) and Global Response Aid (“GRA”) for oral COVID-19 antiviral candidate favipiravir.
- Received recommendation from an independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (“DSMB”) to continue without modification of Appili’s ongoing Phase 3 PRESECO (PREventing SEvere COVID-19) trial evaluating Avigan/Reeqonus (favipiravir) as a potential oral therapy for patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19.
- Conducted a meeting with Key Opinion Leaders to determine clinical path for the ATI-2307 program targeting resistant fungal infections. The Company expects to engage regulatory authorities in 2021 and submit regulatory filings with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other health authorities and start Phase 2 clinical trials in 2022.
- Secured an additional USD$6.3 million from the Defense Threat and Reduction Agency (“DTRA”) to fund the regulatory, manufacturing and pre-IND studies for the Company’s ATI-1701 vaccine program.
Appili continues to work on advancing its other anti-infective programs through development. The COVID-19 pandemic, and the recent global rise of black fungal infections, has demonstrated that there are a substantial number of infectious pathogens that present serious threats to human health. “We are committed to advancing novel therapies that address unmet needs in infectious disease, and our anti-fungal ATI-2307 program is an important part of our pipeline,” said Dr. Balboni. “We are continuing our cutting-edge work to advance the program, with the goal of filing a Phase 2 protocol with regulatory agencies by the end of this year.”
