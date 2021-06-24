Appili Therapeutics Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Financial and Operational Results and Provides Update on Strategy for Fiscal 2022

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: APLI; OTCQX: APLIF) (the “Company” or “Appili”), a biopharmaceutical company developing anti-infective drug candidates, today announced its financial and operational results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, and provided an update on the Company’s strategy for fiscal 2022. All figures are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

“As we enter our next fiscal year as a public company, we are excited about the pace of progress related to several of our therapies, as well as our planned future business development strategy. Our goal is to use a scientifically rigorous, and financially sound approach to​ identify and develop novel therapies that meet the greatest patient needs. We believe this will create enduring value for shareholders,”​ said Armand Balboni, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Appili Therapeutics.