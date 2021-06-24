Visionstate Introduces Technology Upgrades to Its WANDATM IoT Solution

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) (“Visionstate” or the “Company”) , a company that develops and invests in the research and development of promising new technology within the realms of the Internet of Things (IoT), big data and analytics, and sustainability, is pleased to announce significant new enhancements to its WANDA TM Internet of Things solution.

a QR Code feature that can be scanned by customers for feedback and can be used by cleaning staff for proof of location and to record activities on WandaMOBILE;

an auto-supply replenishment system to provide for just-in-time inventory capabilities, enabling WANDA TM e-commerce function;

e-commerce function; an overhaul to the analytics reporting that will provide more insights into cleaning efficiency and predictive measures.



Through the introduction of the new QR Code feature, WANDATM’s footprint will be effectively expanded to best reflect the new normal that has resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic. Given the nature of the pandemic resulting in customers’ reluctance to interact with WANDATM touchscreen units to input their feedback, Visionstate has implemented a QR Code system to provide for increased interaction through the comfort of smartphone devices. Additional new features also allow staff to scan the QR code and create an audit trail of their presence as well as use WandaMOBILE to record their activities and supply usage, among other critical information used to measure performance and efficiency.

Another value-add in the implementation of this new feature is to make the WANDATM solution less restroom-centric, with virtually no limitations on where QR codes can be incorporated. The QR code-driven WANDA is quick to deploy, with no physical hardware required, and can be disbursed throughout large public facilities in a matter of days.

In more exciting news on the technology development front, Visionstate is working with a global partner to enable automatic supply replenishment through the WANDATM solution. Through a cohesive effort, Visionstate aims to integrate a backend ordering system to provide for just-in-time inventory capabilities. Given the existing WANDATM processes that track inventory and supply usage, this welcome addition will allow customers to access the WANDATM portal to order directly from its global partner.