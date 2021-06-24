checkAd

Agrify Expands Relationship with Current Customer Nevada Holistic Medicine, Further Increases Presence in Attractive Nevada Market

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.06.2021, 13:25  |  36   |   |   

$12 million contract includes cultivation facility build-out fees and five years of SaaS revenue

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agrify Corporation (NasdaqCM:AGFY) (“Agrify” or the “Company”), a developer of highly advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software cultivation solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with current customer Nevada Holistic Medicine LLC (“Nevada Holistic Medicine”) for the build-out of their 12,400 square foot state-of-the art facility. Under the terms of the agreement, Agrify will provide architectural, engineering, construction and horticultural consulting services, installation and lease of 140 Vertical Farming Units (VFUs), and five years’ use of the Agrify Insights software platform in exchange for at least $12 million of production-based and monthly SaaS fees.

The new agreement with Nevada Holistic Medicine further expands Agrify’s presence in the lucrative Nevada market, a market which is expected to continue to undergo significant growth amid high levels of consumer demand. 

"Cultivators increasingly realize that by harnessing data and utilizing our advanced cultivation solutions, they can maximize yields while still consistently producing extremely high-quality cannabis. We continue to see existing customers expanding their mandates with us as they experience the tremendous results our solutions deliver,” said Raymond Chang, CEO of Agrify. “We are extremely pleased to further expand our relationship with Nevada Holistic Medicine and look forward to working with them as they increase their cultivation footprint to capitalize on high levels of consumer demand amid rising tourism rates in the popular Las Vegas region.”

"Nevada Holistic Medicine is committed to growing consistently high-quality flower and the Agrify solution is the one that best enables us to grow the superior quality products that customers demand," said Jordan Pilkington, General Manager of Nevada Holistic Medicine. "We are incredibly excited to continue our work with the Agrify team as we scale-up our cultivation to address increasing product demands in our growing Nevada market.”

About Agrify (NasdaqCM:AGFY)
Agrify is a developer of premium grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. The Company uses data, science, and technology to empower its customers to be more efficient, more productive, and more intelligent about how they run their businesses. Agrify’s highly advanced and proprietary hardware and software solutions have been designed to help its customers achieve the highest quality, consistency, and yield, all at the lowest possible cost. For more information, please visit Agrify’s website at www.agrify.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Agrify Expands Relationship with Current Customer Nevada Holistic Medicine, Further Increases Presence in Attractive Nevada Market $12 million contract includes cultivation facility build-out fees and five years of SaaS revenueBURLINGTON, Mass., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Agrify Corporation (NasdaqCM:AGFY) (“Agrify” or the “Company”), a developer of highly advanced and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Takes Action Against Climate Change with Creation of Long-Term ...
Tecan baut mit Übernahme der Paramit Corporation kommerzielle Reichweite, Kompetenzen sowie ...
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Closing of $61.8 Million Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
Surna Cultivation Technologies Announces R. Brian Knaley as New CFO
Bon Natural Life Limited Announces Pricing of Upsized $11 Million Initial Public Offering
Tecan expands its commercial reach, its capabilities and its US and Asia presence with the ...
Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. Announces a Letter to Shareholders from CEO
STMicroelectronics brings Tower Semiconductor on board 300mm analog and power fab under ...
Bitfarms Provides Reminder of Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting and Issues Addendum to ...
Hyloris Successfully Renegotiates License Agreements for Lead Products with the Alter Pharma Group
Titel
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Conduent and its CIO Mark Prout Win Gold Stevie Award for Leading Through Digital Disruption
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus