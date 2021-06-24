AI/ML's Health Gauge Releases Latest Wearable

-Several New Features Added & Fully Integrated into HG's AI-Powered Apps-TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML), (OTCQB:AIMLF) ("AIML" or the "Company"), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial …

The Phoenix provides all the health analytics that Health Gauge's users have come to expect from its world-class wearable health monitors (smart watch), including the ability to monitor blood pressure, heart rate, heart rate variability, ECG, PPG, step count, sleep patterns and more, while working in tandem with Health Gauge's proprietary, AI-powered cloud application. In addition, The Phoenix also includes a blood-oxygen sensor, skin temperature, respiratory rates, and 24-hour heart rate sensing by way of the latest generation of robust data capture sensors, combined with a bigger and brighter display, and improved battery life.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML), (OTCQB:AIMLF) ("AIML" or the "Company"), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Health Gauge, introduces "The Phoenix", the newest, leading-edge version of its wearable health monitoring solution.

"We are excited to add The Phoenix to our product line," said Tim Daniels, Executive Chairman of AI/ML Innovations Inc. "This product improves an already outstanding user experience, and further enhances the user's ability to make immediate and impactful health-related lifestyle choices. Clearly, The Phoenix is a premium product rivaling the best in the marketplace today. Additionally, we timed of the launch of this new product to match the depletion of our inventory of our first model, The Genesis, which sold out rapidly".

The Phoenix is available for immediate purchase for CAD$150 at https://healthgauge.com/product/

About AI/ML Innovations Inc .

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning areas of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial focus on emerging companies in the digital healthcare space. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML" and the OTCQB with the symbol "AIMLF". AI/ML's first acquisition was 70% ownership of Health Gauge.

About Health Gauge

Health Gauge's patent-pending solution is a personal health monitoring & management system, which combines the latest wearable health monitors with sophisticated artificial intelligence software tools and proprietary cloud computing software, to help caregivers, patients, and healthcare professionals access and utilize relevant data, resulting in better recovery outcomes and healthy living objectives through the ability to make immediate and better health choices. https://www.healthgauge.com/

Health Gauge is not a medical device and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. The Service is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. If you have, or suspect you have, a medical condition, consult your doctor before using the Service, starting an exercise program, or changing your diet.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

