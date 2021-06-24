VirExit Technologies, Inc. Welcomes Dr. Michael Lewis, MD, MPH, MBA, FACPM, FACN To Advisory Board

Dr. Lewis' medical and advisory experience is expected to play a key role in VirExit's soon-to-launch educational, health and wellness portalRICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VXIT) has added Dr. Michael …

RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VXIT) has added Dr. Michael Lewis, MD, to the Advisory Board. Dr. Lewis's experience in frontier sciences, patient care, integrative health, as well as his leadership roles in major health care organizations are a tremendous asset to the VirExit team. Dr. Lewis will focus his efforts working with the team on content, product reviews, and our whole health approach. He will assist in populating the SaferPlace Market with curated products focused on wellness, health, and safety.

Headquartered in Richland, Washington, VirExit Technologies, Inc. is a fast-growing company focused on the wellness, health, and safety verticals for businesses and consumers. This approach is something we all need to be mindful of as we begin our return to work and normalcy in earnest.

"Dr. Lewis' board certification and decades of experience in Preventative Medicine allows him to uniquely add perspective to VirExit at such a critical time in our growth," said James C. Katzaroff, President and CEO, VirExit Technologies, Inc. "VirExit is a company that understands the importance of the wellbeing of both organizations and their employees, as well as the outside consumer. With Dr. Lewis, we are able to bring additional world-class educational tools to our subscriber's fingertips."

Michael D. Lewis, MD, MPH, MBA, FACPM, FACN, is an expert on nutritional interventions for brain health, particularly the prevention and rehabilitation of brain injury. He is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and Tulane University School of Medicine. Dr. Lewis is board-certified and a Fellow of the American College of Preventive Medicine and the American College of Nutrition. He completed post-graduate training at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, Johns Hopkins University, and Walter Reed Army Institute of Research.

His private practice, BrainCARE, is located in the Washington DC suburb, Potomac, Maryland, where he takes a comprehensive approach to concussion recovery, brain injury, ADHD, sports and cognitive performance, and brain health issues. His pioneering work in the military and since has helped thousands of people around the world and regularly featured in the media, radio, podcasts, webinars, scientific conferences, and television including CNN's Sanjay Gupta MD show. Dr. Lewis is a consultant to the U.S. Army and Navy as well as several organizations and companies around the world, and a founding member of the Pop Warner Youth Football Medical Advisory Board.