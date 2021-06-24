checkAd

Orogen Options the Gilbert South Property to Eminent Gold

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") (TSXV:OGN) is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement (the "Agreement") with Eminent Gold Corporation (EMNT) ("Eminent") to option the Company's Gilbert South gold property in the Walker Lane epithermal belt in Nevada, USA.

Eminent may earn a 100% interest in the Gilbert South project by making staged cash payments totalling US$875,000, issuing 500,000 shares over a five-year period, assuming underlying vendor obligations, and granting to Orogen a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty of which 1% can be purchased for US$1.0 million. The shares issued pursuant to the Agreement are subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

"We are excited to have Eminent Gold advance the Gilbert South project, a transaction that represents Orogen's ninth partnership in its joint venture portfolio," commented Orogen CEO Paddy Nicol. "Orogen has several exploration and development programs underway with estimated partner-funded exploration expenditures of C$3.5 million on joint ventured projects and over C$60 million in exploration and development costs on projects in its royalty portfolio."

About the Gilbert South Gold Property 
The 890-hectare Gilbert South property is located 42 kilometres west of Tonopah, Nevada in the Walker Lane low sulphidation epithermal belt.

Project Highlights

  • Low sulfidation epithermal gold system with a large one kilometre by two kilometre outcropping vein swarm;
  • High grade gold at surface with visible gold in crustiform quartz veins as well as in hydrothermal breccias which locally exceed 30 g/t gold;
  • Long runs of anomalous gold mineralization in historic shallow reverse circulation drilling (including 50 metres of 0.46 g/t Au) hosted in pseudomorphed quartz after calcite and quartz vein breccias on the margins of andesite domes;
  • New geologic model defines dome field as possible source for mineralization. Drilling has not targeted feeder structures for domes which may define higher grade cells within district; and
  • Gilbert South is road accessible on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) land and could be rapidly permitted for exploration drilling
Figure 1: Gilbert South Location Map showing approximate historic production of gold and silver deposits in the Walker Lane

