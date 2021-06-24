Orogen Options the Gilbert South Property to Eminent Gold

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") (TSXV:OGN) is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement (the "Agreement") with Eminent Gold Corporation (EMNT) ("Eminent") to option the Company's …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") (TSXV:OGN) is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement (the "Agreement") with Eminent Gold Corporation (EMNT) ("Eminent") to option the Company's …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") (TSXV:OGN) is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement (the "Agreement") with Eminent Gold Corporation (EMNT) ("Eminent") to option the Company's Gilbert South gold property in the Walker Lane epithermal belt in Nevada, USA. Eminent may earn a 100% interest in the Gilbert South project by making staged cash payments totalling US$875,000, issuing 500,000 shares over a five-year period, assuming underlying vendor obligations, and granting to Orogen a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty of which 1% can be purchased for US$1.0 million. The shares issued pursuant to the Agreement are subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.