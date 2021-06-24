Endo's Qwo (collagenase clostridium histolyticum-aaes) Data to Be Presented at Cosmetic Bootcamp 2021

DUBLIN, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) announced today that data from studies of Endo Aesthetics' Qwo (collagenase clostridium histolyticum-aaes), which received FDA approval in July 2020 for the treatment of moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women, will be presented during Cosmetic Bootcamp Summer Event.

This data will be highlighted in three e-posters that will be available during the virtual and in-person meeting taking place in Aspen, CO, June 24–27, 2021.

New data: Assessment of Mitigation Treatments on Injection-Site Bruising of Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum-aaes Treatment of Buttock Cellulite in Women: A Phase 4, Open-Label Trial

Assessment of Mitigation Treatments on Injection-Site Bruising of Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum-aaes Treatment of Buttock Cellulite in Women: A Phase 4, Open-Label Trial Authors: Steven H. Dayan , M.D.; Brian S. Biesman , M.D.; Suzanne Kilmer , M.D.; Kadriye Ciftci , M.D., Ph.D.; Jill Edgecombe , B.S.; Genzhou Liu, Ph.D.; Michael P. McLane, Ph.D.; Brenda LaTowsky , M.D.

Authors: Melanie Palm , M.D., M.B.A.; John H. Joseph , M.D.; Deanne Mraz Robinson, M.D.; Ashish C. Bhatia , M.D.; Sachin M. Shridharani , M.D.; Steven H. Dayan , M.D.; Lisa Donofrio , M.D.; Jose R. Montes , M.D.; Genzhou Liu, Ph.D.; David Hernandez , M.D.; Jill Edgecombe , B.S.; Saji Vijayan , M.B.B.S.; Sabrina Guillen Fabi , M.D.

Authors: Mary P. Lupo , M.D.; Edward Lain , M.D.; Lawrence S. Bass , M.D.; Michael P. McLane , Ph.D.; Saji Vijayan , M.B.B.S.; Genzhou Liu, Ph.D.; Jill Edgecombe , B.S.; Mitchel P. Goldman , M.D.

Posters will be available online throughout the meeting.

INDICATION

QWO is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR QWO CONTRAINDICATIONS

QWO is contraindicated in patients with a history of hypersensitivity to collagenase or to any of the excipients or the presence of infection at the injection sites.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Hypersensitivity Reactions

Serious hypersensitivity reactions including anaphylaxis have been reported with the use of collagenase clostridium histolyticum. If such a reaction occurs, further injection of QWO should be discontinued and appropriate medical therapy immediately instituted. Advise patients to seek immediate medical attention if they experience any symptoms of serious hypersensitivity reactions.