checkAd

DGAP-News BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: General Meeting of BAUER AG elects new shareholder representatives to the Supervisory Board

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
24.06.2021, 13:36  |  31   |   |   

DGAP-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: General Meeting of BAUER AG elects new shareholder representatives to the Supervisory Board

24.06.2021 / 13:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- All proposed resolutions accepted by a large majority
- New elections to the Supervisory Board

Schrobenhausen - During today's ordinary General Meeting, BAUER Aktiengesellschaft reported a challenging year for 2020. "Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic posed a number of challenges, but we were able to overcome them successfully thanks to the commitment of our employees. We worked very consistently on further implementation of our restructuring measures and also optimized our portfolio. Improvements were also achieved in the development of liquidity and net debt," remarked the CEO of BAUER AG, Michael Stomberg, to the shareholders during an online broadcast. In total, 72 percent of the company's share capital participated in the General Meeting by way of vote.

In his presentation, Michael Stomberg discussed the opportunities offered by the major trends of infrastructure, urbanization, climate change and environmental awareness, as well as how Bauer will make greater use of opportunities in order to advance the business in the long term. The medium-term goals newly set in May were also explained and emphasized. In addition to this, Michael Stomberg remarked that he was very satisfied with the subscription of new shares in the course of the recent capital increase and thanked the shareholders and investors for their considerable interest and participation.

The shareholders approved the agenda items up for resolution by large majorities, thereby supporting the management's proposals, including a new remuneration system for members of the Executive Board and the remuneration for members of the Supervisory Board.

Representatives for the shareholder side were newly elected for when the term of office for the Supervisory Board ends on June 24, 2021.

The shareholders followed the management's proposal and elected Sabine Doblinger to the board as a representative of the second-largest shareholder, Doblinger Beteiligung GmbH. She replaces Dr. Johannes Bauer, a member of the Bauer family, who did not run for re-election. With Klaus Pöllath, the Supervisory Board has gained another recognized construction expert to replace Manfred Nußbaumer, while Prof. Thomas Bauer, Elisabeth Teschemacher, Andrea Teutenberg and Gerardus N. G. Wirken will continue to serve.

Seite 1 von 4
Bauer Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Bauer AG - IPO eines 200 Jahre alten Familienunternehmen.
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: General Meeting of BAUER AG elects new shareholder representatives to the Supervisory Board DGAP-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): AGM/EGM BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: General Meeting of BAUER AG elects new shareholder representatives to the Supervisory Board 24.06.2021 / 13:36 The issuer is solely responsible for the content …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scherzer & Co. AG: Hauptversammlung der Centrotec SE am 24.06.2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Cherry AG legt finalen Angebotspreis auf 32 Euro je Aktie fest
DGAP-Adhoc: Cherry AG sets final offer price at EUR 32 per share
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Update zum Fortschritt der PureGRAPH(R) Kommerzialisierung und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: splendid medien AG: Splendid Medien AG erhöht Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. plans share split in a ratio of 1:20
DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO extends its international product offering through pan-European ETP partnerships with ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Mitteilung an die Gläubiger der Deutsche Wohnen SE Wandelschuldverschreibung ...
DGAP-News: Cherry AG sets final offer price for its IPO at EUR 32 per share
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: MyHammer Holding AG; Bieter: HomeAdvisor GmbH
DGAP-News: freenet AG: Hauptversammlung beschließt Dividende in Höhe von 1,50 Euro je Aktie und ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Sommer, springt der Aktienkurs nach oben? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia launches public takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen shares
DGAP-News: Mynaric eröffnet Fertigungsstätte für die Serienproduktion von Laserkommunikationsprodukten und ...
tick Trading Software AG: Diversifizierung des Managements der tick-TS AG
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: 468 SPAC I SE and Boxine GmbH executed Letter of Intent concerning a potential ...
DGAP-News: Beteiligungsgesellschaft EMERAM veräußert Portfoliounternehmen MEONA an Trill Impact
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia startet öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für Deutsche Wohnen-Aktien
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: CureVacs Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation, CVnCoV, setzt nach DSMB-Empfehlung in Phase 2b/3 ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Erstes Quartal 2021 - Bestes Quartal der Firmengeschichte
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:36 Uhr
DGAP-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Hauptversammlung der BAUER AG wählt Vertreter der Anteilseigner im Aufsichtsrat neu (deutsch)
13:36 Uhr
DGAP-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Hauptversammlung der BAUER AG wählt Vertreter der Anteilseigner im Aufsichtsrat neu
23.06.21
Bauer: „Mit dem Ergebnis der Kapitalerhöhung sehr zufrieden”
22.06.21
DGAP-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: BAUER AG erzielt aus erfolgreicher Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung Nettoemissionserlös von rund 63,3 Mio. EUR (deutsch)
22.06.21
DGAP-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: BAUER AG erzielt aus erfolgreicher Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung Nettoemissionserlös von rund 63,3 Mio. EUR
22.06.21
DGAP-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: BAUER AG achieves net proceeds of roughly EUR 63.3 million from successful capital increase with subscription rights
14.06.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft (deutsch)
14.06.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft (deutsch)
04.06.21
Bauer: Kapitalerhöhung startet am Dienstag
02.06.21
DGAP-Adhoc: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Einzelheiten zur Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bar- und/oder Sacheinlagen festgelegt (deutsch)