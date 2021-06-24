DGAP-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): AGM/EGM BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: General Meeting of BAUER AG elects new shareholder representatives to the Supervisory Board 24.06.2021 / 13:36 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schrobenhausen - During today's ordinary General Meeting, BAUER Aktiengesellschaft reported a challenging year for 2020. "Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic posed a number of challenges, but we were able to overcome them successfully thanks to the commitment of our employees. We worked very consistently on further implementation of our restructuring measures and also optimized our portfolio. Improvements were also achieved in the development of liquidity and net debt," remarked the CEO of BAUER AG, Michael Stomberg, to the shareholders during an online broadcast. In total, 72 percent of the company's share capital participated in the General Meeting by way of vote.

In his presentation, Michael Stomberg discussed the opportunities offered by the major trends of infrastructure, urbanization, climate change and environmental awareness, as well as how Bauer will make greater use of opportunities in order to advance the business in the long term. The medium-term goals newly set in May were also explained and emphasized. In addition to this, Michael Stomberg remarked that he was very satisfied with the subscription of new shares in the course of the recent capital increase and thanked the shareholders and investors for their considerable interest and participation.

The shareholders approved the agenda items up for resolution by large majorities, thereby supporting the management's proposals, including a new remuneration system for members of the Executive Board and the remuneration for members of the Supervisory Board.

Representatives for the shareholder side were newly elected for when the term of office for the Supervisory Board ends on June 24, 2021.

The shareholders followed the management's proposal and elected Sabine Doblinger to the board as a representative of the second-largest shareholder, Doblinger Beteiligung GmbH. She replaces Dr. Johannes Bauer, a member of the Bauer family, who did not run for re-election. With Klaus Pöllath, the Supervisory Board has gained another recognized construction expert to replace Manfred Nußbaumer, while Prof. Thomas Bauer, Elisabeth Teschemacher, Andrea Teutenberg and Gerardus N. G. Wirken will continue to serve.