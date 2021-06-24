Ambac Launches Senior Secured Note Offering to Refinance Existing Ambac LSNI Senior Secured Notes

The Sitka Senior Secured Notes will be secured by all assets of Sitka, which include a secured note issued by Ambac Assurance Corporation (“AAC”) to Sitka (the “Ambac Note”). The Ambac Note will be secured by a pledge of AAC’s right, title and interest in (i) up to $1.4 billion of proceeds from certain litigations involving AAC related to residential mortgage-backed securities (the “RMBS Litigation”) and (ii) the capital stock of Ambac Assurance UK Limited (“Ambac UK”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of AAC. In addition, AAC will issue a financial guaranty insurance policy (the “Sitka Senior Secured Notes Policy”) to the trustee for the Sitka Senior Secured Notes for the benefit of the holders of the Sitka Senior Secured Notes irrevocably guaranteeing all regularly scheduled principal and interest payments in respect of the Sitka Senior Secured Notes as and when such payments become due and owing.

The proceeds from this offering, which are expected to be at least $1,162 million, will be used to fund a portion of the full redemption of approximately $1,625 million of outstanding Ambac LSNI, LLC LIBOR plus 5.00% Insured Secured Notes due 2023 (the “Tier 1 Notes”) and the secured note issued by AAC concurrent with the issuance of the Tier 1 Notes. The remaining balance of the Tier 1 notes will be redeemed utilizing other available sources of liquidity.

The Sitka Senior Secured Notes will be offered in a private offering exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Sitka Senior Secured Notes will be offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in an offering exempt from registration pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act that are also qualified purchasers within the meaning of Section 2(a)(51) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and to non-U.S. persons outside of the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Sitka Senior Secured Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. There can be no assurance that the proposed offering of Sitka Senior Secured Notes will be completed.