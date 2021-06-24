checkAd

Penn National Gaming Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million Senior Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.06.2021, 13:38  |  62   |   |   

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) (“Penn National,” “we,” or the “Company”) today announced that it plans to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $400 million aggregate principal amount of eight-year senior unsecured notes in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Penn National intends to use proceeds of the proposed offering for general corporate purposes.

The Company currently expects that our consolidated revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2021 will range from $1,450 million to $1,555 million and our consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR for the three months ended June 30, 2021 will range from $540 million to $580 million. We expect Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2021 to range from $420 million to $460 million. The midpoint of our expected revenue and Adjusted EBITDAR ranges reflect a quarterly sequential improvement of 18% and 25%, respectively, and Adjusted EBITDAR margin improvement of 220 basis points. When compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019, we expect revenue, Adjusted EBITDAR and Adjusted EBITDAR margin to increase by 10%, 32%, and 625 basis points, respectively. We believe this year-over-year and sequential improvement not only highlights continued strong demand trends, but also underscores our ability to drive sustainable margin improvement.

The notes will not be registered under the Securities Act, and they may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Accordingly, the notes are being offered and sold only (A) to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in compliance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act and (B) outside the United States to persons other than U.S. persons in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of the notes in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Seite 1 von 5


Penn National Gaming Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Penn National Gaming Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million Senior Notes Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) (“Penn National,” “we,” or the “Company”) today announced that it plans to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $400 million aggregate principal amount of eight-year senior unsecured notes in a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Kite Joint Venture - Fosun Kite - Gains the First CAR T-cell Therapy Approval in China
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
CCIV Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Churchill Capital Corp IV Investors With Losses ...
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Europcar Mobility Group Statement
Medical Properties Trust Agrees to Acquire Five General Acute Hospitals in South Florida
Electronic Arts Acquires Playdemic, Makers of the Highly Successful Golf Clash Mobile Game, From ...
Prime Day Delivered the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium-Sized Businesses in Amazon’s ...
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Final Lead Plaintiff Deadline Approaching in the ContextLogic Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.06.21
Penn National Gaming Names Vimla Black-Gupta to Board of Directors
27.05.21
Penn National Gaming Receives Final Regulatory Approval to Acquire Operations of Hollywood Casino Perryville
26.05.21
Penn National Gaming Launches Harold Cramer Memorial Scholarship Program to Assist Veterans Attending University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School