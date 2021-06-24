checkAd

CloudMD Closes Acquisition of VisionPros, a Rapidly Growing Digital Eyewear Platform

VisionPros had revenue surpassing $22 million with Adjusted EBITDA margin exceeding 10% during 2020

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a healthcare technology company revolutionizing the delivery of care, is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of VisionPros1, a vertically integrated digital eyewear platform that has serviced almost 1 million unique customers across North America.

VisionPros conveniently delivers contact lenses and glasses right to their customer’s door, anywhere in North America, and at a fraction of the cost of traditional retail optical stores. The highly scalable business model includes a rapidly growing, e-commerce platform and innovative suite of digital vision care tools. VisionPros also offers a unique subscription offering, with flexible monthly billing options, at some of the lowest prices in North America. The multi-disciplinary platform also includes a brick-and-mortar clinic, online/in-person dispensary and a lens laboratory that manufactures and distributes lenses to eyecare partners for their own affordable KIND eyewear line.

VisionPros’ digital platform shares many synergies with CloudMD’s existing platform and provides significant opportunities for cross-selling and integration. The e-commerce platform gives CloudMD direct access to almost 1 million unique customer accounts and further secures the Company’s footprint across North America. VisionPros’ revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020, surpassed $22 million with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) margin exceeding 10%.

Terms of Acquisition

In consideration for the purchase of 100% of the outstanding securities of VisionPros, CloudMD has paid shareholders of VisionPros: (i) $30 million in cash, subject to an estimated negative net working capital adjustment of $995,353; and (ii) $30 million in common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $2.75 per common share. In addition to the closing considerations, the Company may pay a performance-based earnout of up to an additional $40 million in common shares of the Company or cash, at the election of the Company, and is based on VisionPros meeting certain performance milestones with respect to VisionPros’ revenue and technological developments following closing. Specifically, the Company will pay an additional $10 million to the vendors if VisionPros meets or exceeds the revenue target for the six months ending December 31, 2021, and an additional $10 million if VisionPros meets or exceeds the revenue target for the year ending December 31, 2022. In addition, the Company may pay the vendors up to an additional $20 million upon the development of certain new technologies prior to December 31, 2022. The common shares will be subject to certain contractual restrictions on trading for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. Additionally, the Company will pay a finders' fee to an arm's-length party in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies by issuing 986,842 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $3.04.

