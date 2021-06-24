checkAd

Colliers launches strategic partnership with Blue Skyre to bolster innovative Facilities Management Advisory offering

Blue Skyre brings deep facilities management expertise to meet client needs

ATLANTA, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading diversified professional services and investment management company Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) today announced a global partnership with Blue Skyre IBE, LLC (“Blue Skyre”) to accelerate the growth of an innovative Facilities Management (“FM”) Advisory offering. Colliers’ differentiated advisory and consulting service helps clients improve their internal FM capabilities and organizational models, enhance supply chain performance by utilizing multiple FM service providers, and implement agile technology solutions. This global service offering benefits from Colliers’ independent position in the FM space and expands upon the FM advisory and consulting services already provided across Colliers’ Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

Under the global agreement, Blue Skyre will co-brand as a Colliers Global Strategic Partner to jointly deliver strategic FM advisory and consulting services. Blue Skyre brings deep facilities management expertise, experience with Fortune 500 clients, and an outstanding team of recognized industry leaders, including Maureen Ehrenberg, Co-Founder and CEO. Maureen will become an advisor to Colliers’ Occupier Services leadership team, working closely with Scott Nelson, CEO, Occupier Services | Global.

The team has strong Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) and technology capabilities, in keeping with Colliers’ global commitment to drive positive impact for the built environment. In addition to advisory and consulting services, Blue Skyre’s technology platform, Synergy Park, will be integrated with the Colliers360 technology service offering. Blue Skyre has recently been awarded related engagements by ITW and SMS Assist, while Microsoft, FedEx, and Boston Consulting Group have selected Colliers for related assignments.

“Companies are rethinking their FM strategy, placing the ‘future of work’, employee experience, and ESG at the center. Internal team capability and tools, flexibility to leverage multiple suppliers, transparency and digitization are becoming paramount to value creation,” said Scott Nelson. “We have known Maureen and the Blue Skyre team for many years and we are excited to partner with them to provide expert advisory and consulting services, as well as leading capabilities to our clients.”

“We are thrilled to become a Colliers Global Strategic Partner as we share the same passion for industry innovation,” said Maureen Ehrenberg. “Colliers’ enterprising culture, commitment to ESG, and focus on transformative advisory and consulting services fit very well with Blue Skyre’s vision and what we view as the most compelling value proposition and technology approach for clients in the FM space.”

Media Contact:
 Andrea Cheung
Global Manager, Communications
Andrea.cheung@colliers.com
416-324-6402

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 67 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership with significant insider ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. With annualized revenues of $3.0 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates) and $40 billion of assets under management, we maximize the potential of property and accelerate the success of our clients and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.

About Blue Skyre IBE

Blue Skyre IBE, LLC is a commercial real estate and facilities management advisory and service company dedicated to leveraging technology and decades of industry insight to help occupiers, owners, asset managers and investors maximize the performance of their teams, properties and portfolios. Through its leading digital performance and operations platform, Blue Skyre offers the intelligent automation of processes, performance management, standard operating procedures and similar programs across properties and portfolios. Its services include Strategic and Advisory Services, Property Services Delivery and Performance Management driving speed to change and operational resiliency. Headquartered in Chicago and serving a global client base, Blue Skyre is a certified woman-owned business.





