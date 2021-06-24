checkAd

Digihost Announces Signing of Crypto Climate Accord

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digihost Technology Inc. (“Digihost” or the “Company”) (TSXV: DGHI; OTCQB: HSSHF) is pleased to announce that it is now a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord (www.cryptoclimate.org). This private-industry led initiative, modeled on the Paris Climate Agreement, is a global pledge that aligns with the mission of the Company’s recently adopted DigiGreen Initiative to: (1) achieving net-zero emissions from electricity consumption by 2030; and (2) developing standards, tools, and technologies to accelerate the adoption of, and verify progress towards, 100% renewably powered-blockchains. With the alignment of the DigiGreen Initiative and the Crypto Climate Accord, the Company aims to be an industry leader well into the future, contributing to the development of the tools and standards that will govern the production of blockchain in Canada, the United States, and beyond.

Michel Amar, the Company’s CEO, stated: “Having recently launched our DigiGreen Initiative, we are pleased to also pledge our support of the Crypto Climate Accord as a signatory and lend our technical expertise to develop a greener blockchain community. This is an exciting development for the long-term viability of our industry and the long-term health of our planet. Our business model has always focused on growth through environmentally and socially responsible blockchain operations, and becoming a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord further solidifies that commitment.”

About Digihost Technology Inc.

Digihost Technology Inc. is a growth-oriented blockchain technology company primarily focused on Bitcoin mining. The Company's mining facilities are located in Upstate New York, and are equipped with 78.7 MW of low-cost power with the option to expand to 102MW. The Company is currently hashing at a rate of 205PH with potential to expand to a rate of 3EH upon the completion of the previously announced acquisition of a 60MW power plant.

