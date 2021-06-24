checkAd

VitalHub Announces 5-Year Licensing Contract to implement and use the TREAT Client Management and Care Coordination Solution with Family Service Toronto

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.06.2021, 13:30  |  39   |   |   

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce the closing of a 5-year licensing contract, following a competitive RFP process with Family Service Toronto (“FST”), to implement the use of the Company’s TREAT Client Management and Care Coordination solutions.

Following a highly competitive RFP process, Family Service Toronto selected VitalHub’s TREAT platform to replace their incumbent Case Management System used since 2005. The deal comprises a 5-year licensing contract for use of VitalHub’s TREAT Client Management and Care Coordination software solutions.

One of Canada’s largest social service agencies, FST sought a solution to migrate their programs to a new Electronic Client Record system, offering the ability to store and track client data. Moreover, they required a solution that would help streamline their business processes, to ensure efficiency, while still meeting funder, reporting, and submission requirements.

A key requirement for FST was a solution which provided their counsellors and other service providers with the ability to input separate or shared event logs, schedules, assignments as well as the ability to set up user interfaces appropriate to individual user functions and varying scopes of authority. TREAT addresses this leading-edge functionality for co-ordination of care, offering best-practice documentation, and integrated functionality for standard reporting.

“TREAT has been one of our flagship offerings for quite some time, and is a product that has consistently brought value to many of our customers. This deal demonstrates the competitiveness of our EHR and Case Management solution, and the value we offered to clients in digitizing systems to improve the coordination and delivery of care,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “We are delighted to work with Family Service Toronto in helping to streamline their business processes, helping to optimize efficiency and ensuring compliance with reporting requirements.

“We needed to find a solution to replace our legacy system, specifically one that would allow us to support the many community programs and services we provide across Toronto,” said Brian Porter, FST’s Director of Technology, Communications and Facilities. “We determined VitalHub’s TREAT system was best suited to supporting our large multi-program needs following a review of other solutions. We look forward to our partnership with the VitalHub team.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VitalHub Announces 5-Year Licensing Contract to implement and use the TREAT Client Management and Care Coordination Solution with Family Service Toronto TORONTO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce the closing of a 5-year licensing contract, following a competitive RFP process with Family Service Toronto (“FST”), to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Takes Action Against Climate Change with Creation of Long-Term ...
Tecan baut mit Übernahme der Paramit Corporation kommerzielle Reichweite, Kompetenzen sowie ...
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Closing of $61.8 Million Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
Surna Cultivation Technologies Announces R. Brian Knaley as New CFO
Bon Natural Life Limited Announces Pricing of Upsized $11 Million Initial Public Offering
Tecan expands its commercial reach, its capabilities and its US and Asia presence with the ...
Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. Announces a Letter to Shareholders from CEO
STMicroelectronics brings Tower Semiconductor on board 300mm analog and power fab under ...
Bitfarms Provides Reminder of Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting and Issues Addendum to ...
Hyloris Successfully Renegotiates License Agreements for Lead Products with the Alter Pharma Group
Titel
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Conduent and its CIO Mark Prout Win Gold Stevie Award for Leading Through Digital Disruption
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus