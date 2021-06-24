Mydecine Selects Substance Use Disorder and Smoking Cessation for Novel Psychedelic Molecule MYCO-004

DENVER, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group (NEO: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) (“Mydecine” or the “Company’), an emerging biopharma and life sciences company committed to the research, development, and acceptance of alternative nature-sourced medicine for mainstream use, today announced that it has selected substance use disorder and smoking cessation as the initial target indications for its proprietary psychedelic molecule MYCO-004.

Mydecine has selected the substance use disorder and smoking cessation for MYCO-0004 as it addresses the underserved and drastic need for treatment. There are approximately 19.7 million adults in America suffering from substance abuse disorder. Of those 8.5 million suffer from both substance abuse disorder and mental health disorders. The costs to society through lost productivity, health care costs and crime are more than $740 billion in America alone. Specific to nicotine addiction, there is a current lack of efficiency and safety in the current nicotine treatments. Tobacco, and its active ingredient nicotine, is one of the most highly addictive substances in the world, and one of the deadliest.

Currently in America there is a disadvantaged market of patients as approximately 31.4 million Americans smoke cigarettes and have untreated addictions to nicotine. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention, cigarette smoking is responsible for one out of every five deaths in the United States, roughly 480,000 people every year. Additionally, the current inadequate medications already garner significant market share as the market for treating the addiction was valued at $6 billion in 2019 is projected to reach $13.6 billion in 2026.

This initiation follows on the heels of MYCO-001 in treating smoking cessation. MYCO-001 is pure psilocybin from natural fungal sources, is in planning for late stage clinical trials, ensuring the quickest time course to regulatory approval. MYCO-001 analogous molecules have shown significantly higher efficacy rates in treating smoking cessation in well known studies conducted by Johns Hopkins University while also showing significantly better safety profiles.