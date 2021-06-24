Intellia Therapeutics Names James Basta, J.D., as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

checkAd

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA), a leading genome editing company focused on developing curative therapeutics using CRISPR/Cas9 technology both in vivo and ex vivo, today announced the appointment of James Basta, J.D., as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.

Mr. Basta is coming to Intellia with more than 25 years of combined in-house corporate and law firm experience, most recently as Chief Legal Officer at Kura Oncology. Prior to Kura, Mr. Basta served in various roles in the legal department at Biogen including as Senior Vice President, Chief Corporation Counsel, where he managed the legal representation for Biogen’s securities filings, board of directors, business development, finance and tax, corporate affairs, employment and information technology. Prior to joining Biogen in 2006, he was a Partner at Baker & McKenzie.

Mr. Basta succeeds José Rivera, one of Intellia’s founding employees in 2014, who has served as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, since then. Mr. Rivera will serve as special advisor to Mr. Basta to ensure a smooth transition and advise on key legal matters.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jim, who brings a wealth of experience across a diverse range of legal activities including supporting research and development, business development, partnering and corporate stewardship. He is a strong addition to our executive leadership team as we advance our clinical programs with the goal of developing curative genome editing therapies for patients across the globe,” said Intellia President and Chief Executive Officer John Leonard, M.D. “We also thank José for his leadership and ceaseless devotion to Intellia as we grew from an idea to a clinical-stage company. He has been an essential partner to me and the company, and we look forward to continuing to work with him as he transitions into a new chapter in his life.”

Mr. Basta serves on the Executive Advisory Board of the Chemistry Life Processes Institute at Northwestern University. He earned his J.D. from Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law and his B.A. in economics from Northwestern University.

About Intellia Therapeutics
Intellia Therapeutics is a leading clinical-stage genome editing company, focused on the development of proprietary, potentially curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Intellia believes the CRISPR/Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single administration, and creating enhanced engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases. Intellia’s combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR/Cas9 technology and create new classes of therapeutic products. Learn more about Intellia and CRISPR/Cas9 at intelliatx.com. Follow us on Twitter @intelliatweets.

