Triastek Closes US$ 50 Million Series B Financing, Co-led by Matrix Partners China and CPE

NANJING, China, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triastek, Inc. (Triastek), a global leader in 3D printed pharmaceuticals, has completed its Series B financing, raising US$ 50 million (RMB 330 million). This round of investment was co-led by Matrix Partners China and CPE, with participation from Shanghai Sci-Tech Innovation Center Capital (SSICC) and existing investors, Morningside Ventures, Dalton Venture and Yunqi Partners. In addition to supporting the ongoing development of the first IND-approved product in clinical trials, the proceeds will also be used to expand the 3D printed drug product pipeline and advancing Triastek's vision of creating a new era of global intelligent pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Triastek co-founder and CEO Dr. Senping Cheng said, "We appreciate the support from Matrix Partners China, CPE, SSICC and our existing shareholders. It is Triastek's unrelenting goal to develop cutting-edge therapeutics that address unmet patient needs, revolutionize pharmaceutical manufacturing and improve human health. We will leverage the advantages of 3D printing of pharmaceuticals as a digital manufacturing technology and incorporate emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence to lead off a new era in advanced, intelligent pharmaceutical manufacturing."

Matrix Partners China partner Dr. Eric Yu added, "Triastek's breakthrough 3D printing pharmaceutical technology platform can create almost all types of target drug release profiles. We are optimistic that in the future, through its technology platform, Triastek will continue to bring forth innovative drugs for patients with unmet clinical needs. "

CPE executive director Jing Wu commented, "We have always been focused on emerging technologies in the field of pharmaceutical development. We firmly believe that Triastek's 3D printing pharmaceutical technology will be a platform with global influence and become a development and manufacturing leader for the whole industry. Triastek's contributions will accelerate the realization of digitization and intelligent manufacturing across the pharmaceutical industry."

SSICC executive vice president Dr. Zhide Yuan said, "Triastek has multidisciplinary teams in pharmaceutical sciences, mechanical engineering, material sciences, etc.,rich experience in pharmaceutical manufacturing and strong interdisciplinary execution ability. We are optimistic about the company's technology and team capabilities and look forward to more extensive application of the company's technology in drug R & D and production."