EQS-Adhoc The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors

The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors

RELEASE

 

June 24, 2021

Moscow

 

 

The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC "Mosenergo" Elected a New Board of Directors

 

As a result of voting by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC "Mosenergo" has been formed the Board of Directors consisting of 13 persons:

  1. Markelov Vitaliy Anatolievich - Deputy Head of Management Committee, PJSC "Gazprom";
  2. Mikhaylova Elena Vladimirovna - Member of the Management Committee, Head of Department, PJSC "Gazprom";
  3. Sukhov Gennadiy Nikolaevich  - Member of Management Committee, Head of Department, PJSC "Gazprom";
  4. Ivannikov Alexander Sergeevich - Head of Department, PJSC "Gazprom";
  5. Fyodorov Denis Vladimirovich - Director General, OOO "Gazprom Energoholding";
  6. Khorev Andrey Victorovich - Councilor of Head of Management Committee, GPB Bank (JSC);
  7. Shatsky Pavel Olegovich - First Deputy Director General, OOO "Gazprom Energoholding".
  8. Butko Alexander Alexandrovich - Managing Director, PJSC "Mosenergo"
  9. Soloviev Alexander Andreevich - Head of Moscow Housing and Utilities Department;
  10. Tabelskiy Andrey Nikolaevich - Deputy Head of Directorate of Moscow City Property Department;
  11. Sobitsky Alexei Andreevich - Counselor of division of Directorate of Moscow City Property Department;
  12. Chernikov Alexei Vladimirovich - Deputy Director General for Investment Activities, The Moscow City Investment Agency;
  13. Komissarov Konstantin Vasilyevich - Deputy Director General for Market Investments, АО "IC REGION".

 

