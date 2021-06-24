EQS-Adhoc The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EquityStory.RS, LLC-Ad-hoc: PJSC Mosenergo / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
RELEASE
June 24, 2021
Moscow
The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC "Mosenergo" Elected a New Board of Directors
As a result of voting by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC "Mosenergo" has been formed the Board of Directors consisting of 13 persons:
- Markelov Vitaliy Anatolievich - Deputy Head of Management Committee, PJSC "Gazprom";
- Mikhaylova Elena Vladimirovna - Member of the Management Committee, Head of Department, PJSC "Gazprom";
- Sukhov Gennadiy Nikolaevich - Member of Management Committee, Head of Department, PJSC "Gazprom";
- Ivannikov Alexander Sergeevich - Head of Department, PJSC "Gazprom";
- Fyodorov Denis Vladimirovich - Director General, OOO "Gazprom Energoholding";
- Khorev Andrey Victorovich - Councilor of Head of Management Committee, GPB Bank (JSC);
- Shatsky Pavel Olegovich - First Deputy Director General, OOO "Gazprom Energoholding".
- Butko Alexander Alexandrovich - Managing Director, PJSC "Mosenergo"
- Soloviev Alexander Andreevich - Head of Moscow Housing and Utilities Department;
- Tabelskiy Andrey Nikolaevich - Deputy Head of Directorate of Moscow City Property Department;
- Sobitsky Alexei Andreevich - Counselor of division of Directorate of Moscow City Property Department;
- Chernikov Alexei Vladimirovich - Deputy Director General for Investment Activities, The Moscow City Investment Agency;
- Komissarov Konstantin Vasilyevich - Deputy Director General for Market Investments, АО "IC REGION".
