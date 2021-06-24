Water Ways' Canadian Subsidiary Enters Into a Distribution Agreement With "Amiad Water Systems" to Distribute Water Filtration Systems in Canada

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Ways Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WWT) (" Water Ways " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that its Canadian subsidiary, Heartnut Grove WWT Inc. has entered into a distribution agreement with Amiad Water Systems Ltd. (" Amiad ") (LON: AFS), a leading global producer of automatic, self-cleaning water treatment and filtration products and systems, to distribute water filtration systems in Canada. Under the terms of the agreement, Heartnut Grove WWT Inc. will become an official distributor of Amiad's filtration systems in Canada.

Ohad Haber, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "I am extremely satisfied to announce our alliance with Amiad. Amiad is a world leader we have been working with to supply hi-tech water filtration systems to our irrigation projects around the world. This is a unique opportunity to position Amiad and Water Ways as global leaders in delivering smart filtration technologies to the Canadian farming industry."

About Water Ways Technologies

Water Ways Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a global provider of Israeli-based agriculture technology, providing water irrigation solutions to agricultural producers. Water Ways Technologies competes in the global irrigation water systems market with a focus on developing solutions with commercial applications in the micro and precision irrigation segments of the overall market. At present, Water Ways Technologies' main revenue streams are derived from the following business units: (i) Projects Business Unit; and (ii) Component and Equipment Sales Unit. Water Ways Technologies is capitalizing on the opportunities presented by micro and smart irrigation, while also making a positive mark on society by making these technologies more widely available, especially in developing markets such as Africa and Latin America and developed markets such as China and Canada. Water Ways Technologies irrigation projects include vineyards, Cotton fields, Apple and Orange orchards, Blueberries, Medical Cannabis, fresh produce cooling rooms and more, in over 15 countries.