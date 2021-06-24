checkAd

New Sale of LexaGene’s MiQLab System Propels Early Diagnostic Testing in Veterinarian Practices

BEVERLY, Mass., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc., (OTCQB: LXXGF; TSX-V: LXG), a molecular diagnostics company that develops fully automated rapid pathogen detection systems, today announced Meridian Veterinary Capital, LLC (“Meridian”) has purchased a MiQLab System to be used by the emergency and specialty veterinary hospitals they support with locations across the country.

Dr. Jack Regan, LexaGene’s CEO and Founder stated, “We’re thrilled to welcome Meridian to our customer portfolio. We continue to see traction in the veterinary market and expect this to build. Time and time again, we hear from our early adopters that the MiQLab boosts the confidence veterinarians have in making an initial diagnosis and prescribing the right therapy for any detected pathogen. Our customers love having a system in their own facility that can largely replace the need to send samples off-site to a reference laboratory where it takes days to get results back. Our goal is that LexaGene will be recognized as the trusted, go-to-provider for veterinary in-clinic pathogen detection solutions.”

MiQLab is an easy to use, sample-to-answer microbial detection system for a wide range of point-of-need applications. It provides fast, accurate, and reliable detection of up to 27 pathogens and antimicrobial resistance markers at once. Meridian purchased a MiQLab to reduce the turnaround time for diagnostic testing so that their veterinary partners can make evidence-based medical care decisions soon after seeing a sick pet. Veterinarians using MiQLab for in-clinic testing have increased confidence in prescribing the most appropriate antibiotic and keeping pet owners at ease knowing their loved ones are receiving the best possible care.

Dr. Regan added, “LexaGene’s MiQLab System is the start of a technology wave that is sweeping through veterinary care. We listened to our veterinary partners and developed the MiQLab System to help meet their point-of-care diagnostic needs. Fast and reliable diagnostic results translate into improved therapeutic treatments for our companion animals.”

Meridian is a Dallas, Texas based real estate investment and development firm that provides custom building solutions for animal health professionals. Meridian’s focus is on the advancement of pet healthcare—by helping veterinary specialty practice operators and other animal care providers design, build, and finance efficient, comfortable, and cost-effective care facilities that have state-of-the art diagnostic and treatment capabilities. To learn more about Meridian and its operating partners, click here.

