BIO-key PortalGuard IDaaS Wins “Identity Management Solution of the Year”

Annual RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Remote Technology Industry

WALL, N.J., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics, today announced its PortalGuard Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) platform has been selected as the winner of the “Identity Management Solution of the Year” award in the 2021 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards conducted by RemoteTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products, and services empowering remote work and distributed teams around the globe.

PortalGuard IDaaS provides a hosted unified Identity and Access Management (IAM) platform that offers an unmatched variety of choices for workforce and customer multi-factor authentication (MFA), including exclusive Identity-Bound Biometrics, single sign-on (SSO), and self-service password reset to support an enterprise’s present and future IAM strategies while delivering a superior user experience. For over 20 years, PortalGuard’s on-premise solution has been trusted by customers across multiple industries, including education, healthcare, manufacturing, finance, and government. As a result of this strong track record and IDaaS’ simplified deployment, PortalGuard IDaaS has experienced rapid growth from new and existing customers looking to improve their security posture and migrate their IAM strategy to the cloud.

With PortalGuard IDaaS, customers can consolidate their IAM solutions, eliminate passwords, simplify access for users, and reduce overhead for the IT team. PortalGuard is the only cloud-based IAM solution with fully integrated Identity-Bound Biometrics, including palm scanning using BIO-key’s MobileAuth with PalmPositive mobile app, which offers the highest levels of identity integrity, availability, security, and accuracy for MFA and passwordless workflows. When securing remote access for employees, supply chain, and customers, positively identifying an individual with certainty during the authentication process is essential. With Identity Bound Biometrics, PortalGuard offers a different, more certain method of authentication that also eliminates the inconvenience, security risks, and costs of traditional authentication methods.

