Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Result of AGM

Results of the Annual General Meeting NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Atalaya Mining ('Atalaya' or the 'Company')(AIM:ATYM, TSX:AYM) is pleased to announce that its shareholders passed all of the resolutions proposed at the Company's Annual General Meeting, held at the offices of Fieldfisher LLP, Riverbank House, 2 Swan Lane, London EC4R 3TT, at 11:00 am (BST) today. Detailed results of the vote are set out below: