The Clean Energy Compound That Could Change The World

LONDON, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An exciting new green energy opportunity is beginning to unfold...yet it remains completely beneath the radar of most investors. Mentioned in today's commentary includes: Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD), Dow Chemical Company (NYSE: DOW), Linde plc (NYSE: LIN), DuPont Corporation (NYSE: DD), Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL).

With a massive global shift underway towards greener, more sustainable energy solutions, one game-changing energy source could be on the verge of transforming green energy forever. In fact, one massive industry has already begun to turn to this new energy source for its energy needs, triggering a significant opportunity that the mainstream press has almost completely ignored. This high-upside new green energy opportunity is happening with ammonia.

That's right – ammonia. The very same substance that most people think of for its use as a fertilizer and in many household cleaning products.  But the way we think about ammonia is about to change...in a huge way.

That's because green ammonia has extraordinary potential as a clean energy source, and certainly now has the attention of global energy behemoths who are collectively betting on this space to make mankind's dream of carbon-free energy a reality. 

One company has quietly emerged as a significant early mover in this space.  It's a company that has already taken significant steps to capitalize on the "low-hanging fruit" in the ammonia space...and it's being led by a forward-thinking CEO with experience at Ford Motor Company, Magna International, and NASA.

This company is AmmPower Corp. (AMMPAMMPF) – and it could offer potential as ammonia production becomes critical to fueling our green energy needs.  That's because ammonia has been shown to possess nine times the energy density of lithium-ion batteries...and 1.8 times the energy density of liquid hydrogen.

This higher energy capacity is what gives ammonia its potential as a significant carbon-free energy carrier. At the moment, ammonia is the second most commonly produced chemical in the world, but existing processes for production produce a significant amount of carbon dioxide emissions.

AmmPower (AMMP; AMMPF) is working to change the process of how ammonia is made by developing a proprietary process and chemicals to produce green ammonia with minimal by-products and residual contaminants.

