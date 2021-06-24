checkAd

DGAP-News Imcyse appoints new Scientific Advisory Board and opens new laboratories for next phase of growth

- Appointment of new Scientific Advisory Board comprising thought leaders from academia and industry to boost pipeline progress and expansion

- New laboratories will accommodate growing team and increased activities

- Move supported by key shareholder Noshaq and SPI and confirms Imcyse's commitment to the Walloon Region of Belgium, a leading center for talent and R&D within Europe

Liège, Belgium, June 24, 2021 - Imcyse, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of a new class of active and specific immunotherapies for the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases, is pleased to announce the formation of a Scientific Advisory Board ("SAB") and the opening of its new office and laboratory. These developments will enable the next phase of growth in the Walloon region's diverse and innovative scientific and academic ecosystems.

During the past year, Imcyse has achieved significant milestones with the start of the company's Phase 2b study in T1D, a research and collaboration agreement with Pfizer in Rheumatoid Arthritis and a financing round raising an additional €21m. To help enable the expansion of its ImotopeTM platform to new indications and therapeutic areas, Imcyse has now strengthened and expanded its Scientific Advisory Board with thought leaders from academia and industry. The new SAB comprises of eight leading international experts spanning the fields of Immunology, Inflammation, Vaccinology, Oncology and Autoimmune Disease and will consult with Imcyse's leadership team and provide independent scientific review and advice. The diverse experience from both the EU and US will help the company identify new opportunities, optimize current research, and help guide the preparation for the next and decisive steps in the expansion of its development programs in indications such as T1D, Multiple Sclerosis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Neuromyelitis Optica and Celiac Disease.

