Consumers’ Use of Mobile Wallets Up Nearly 50 Percent Among Those Paying Bills Digitally More Often During Pandemic, New ACI Speedpay Pulse Study Reveals

According to new data from ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time electronic payment and banking solutions, the use of mobile wallets has increased nearly 50 percent (49%) from 2020 to 2021 among those using digital payments more frequently to pay bills than they did before the pandemic (21.4%). This is a sharp rise compared to increases in other digital payment methods, including a biller’s website (11%) and a biller’s mobile app (6%). The ACI Speedpay Pulse study, which surveyed 3,000 U.S. adults, also showed that 51 percent of consumers who would not use a mobile wallet to pay a bill cited security as their top concern.

A majority (84%) of consumers said they are somewhat or very confident that their financial data is secure when making bill payments. However, fewer (44%) believe that their data is more secure now than it was five years ago, a decrease since 2020 (48%). In addition, only 29 percent of consumers believe that companies properly educate their customers on how they keep data secure, a decline since 2020 (33%).

“While consumer interest in mobile wallet payments continues to increase post-pandemic, there is an opportunity for billers to address the uncertainty around security of mobile wallets,” said Sanjay Gupta, executive vice president, ACI Worldwide. “Consumer education about how their information is being safeguarded can increase trust. In addition, consumer engagement through mobile notifications and reminders can help increase comfort with this payment channel.”

The Pulse study showed that consumers are still struggling with bill payments as a result of the pandemic:

  • 15 percent of consumers missed bill payments as a result of the pandemic.
  • Of the 12 percent who currently have monthly bills past due, nearly 60 percent (59%) said it would take six months or less to catch up.
  • Of the various bills owed, consumers stated that rent (23%) and mortgage (17%) payments are their top priority over other bills, including electricity (15%) or credit card (10%).
  • Consumers are using credit cards more often to pay bills:
    • 10 percent more consumers made one-time telco and cable payments on a credit card in 2021 compared to 2020.
    • 8 percent more are using credit cards to pay a utility bill in 2021 compared to 2020.
    • Since 2019, the use of credit cards to pay consumer finance bills like rent has increased 59 percent.

“As we slowly ease out of the pandemic, billers are looking to alleviate some of the debt incurred as a result of the moratoriums that were placed, whether on evictions or utility shutoffs, to help consumers navigate financial hardships they may have experienced during the pandemic. Consumers are also looking to pay off their debts as quickly as possible as these moratoriums get lifted,” Gupta continued. “Providing options for predetermined payment plans over time and other flexible payment options could be a win-win for billers and consumers alike.”

