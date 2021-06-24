Consumers’ Use of Mobile Wallets Up Nearly 50 Percent Among Those Paying Bills Digitally More Often During Pandemic, New ACI Speedpay Pulse Study Reveals

According to new data from ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time electronic payment and banking solutions, the use of mobile wallets has increased nearly 50 percent (49%) from 2020 to 2021 among those using digital payments more frequently to pay bills than they did before the pandemic (21.4%). This is a sharp rise compared to increases in other digital payment methods, including a biller’s website (11%) and a biller’s mobile app (6%). The ACI Speedpay Pulse study, which surveyed 3,000 U.S. adults, also showed that 51 percent of consumers who would not use a mobile wallet to pay a bill cited security as their top concern.

A majority (84%) of consumers said they are somewhat or very confident that their financial data is secure when making bill payments. However, fewer (44%) believe that their data is more secure now than it was five years ago, a decrease since 2020 (48%). In addition, only 29 percent of consumers believe that companies properly educate their customers on how they keep data secure, a decline since 2020 (33%).