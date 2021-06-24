checkAd

Spruce Biosciences Appoints Renowned Drug Developer Kirk Ways, M.D., Ph.D. to Board of Directors

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRB), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders with significant unmet medical need, today announced the appointment of Kirk Ways, M.D., Ph.D., to its board of directors.

“We are excited to welcome Kirk to our board during an important time in Spruce’s continued growth,” said Mike Grey, Executive Chairman of Spruce Biosciences. “Kirk is an experienced endocrinologist and a recognized leader in the biopharmaceutical industry whose extensive clinical development, research and medical experience will be instrumental as we execute on our clinical development program for tildacerfont and vision of delivering new medicines to people living with rare endocrine disorders.”

Dr. Ways brings more than 30 years of extensive pharmaceutical drug discovery and development experience to Spruce’s board of directors. Until recently, Dr. Ways served as Chief Medical Officer of Nuvelution Pharma. Prior to joining Nuvelution, Dr. Ways headed several drug development units at Johnson & Johnson’s Pharmaceutical Research and Development group, with focus on metabolic disease, women’s health, cardiovascular disease, gastrointestinal disease and internal medicine. Prior to joining Johnson & Johnson, Dr. Ways served in leadership capacities at BioStratum Incorporated as Vice President and Chief Development Officer, Aventis as Senior Global Medical Leader and Project Team Leader and Lilly Research Laboratories as a Research Fellow with responsibilities for the preclinical and clinical development for agents treating the chronic complications of diabetes. Prior to joining the pharmaceutical industry, Dr. Ways served as Director of the Diabetes Center, Vice Chairman for the Department of Internal Medicine, Endocrinology Section Head and Professor of Medicine at East Carolina School of Medicine. An accomplished researcher, Dr. Ways has authored more than one hundred publications in the fields of diabetes and cancer.

Dr. Ways earned his M.D. with honors and a Ph.D. in Pharmacology from the University of North Carolina and graduated with a B.A. Magna Cum Laude from Bridgewater College.

“I am eager to work with the accomplished management team and board of directors of Spruce Biosciences to contribute to the clinical development strategy for tildacerfont,” said Dr. Ways. “Spruce represents a differentiated opportunity to advance new and better treatment options for people living with rare endocrine disorders, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia and a rare form of polycystic ovary syndrome.”

