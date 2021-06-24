checkAd

CrowdStrike Ranked #1 for Modern Endpoint Security 2020 Market Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.06.2021   

CrowdStrike Inc., a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection and workload protection, today announced that it has been ranked #1 for Modern Endpoint Security 2020 revenue market share in IDC’s Worldwide Corporate Endpoint Security Market Shares, 2020 Report1. The report is another validation of CrowdStrike’s market leadership, and demonstrates the proven efficacy of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform as the company continues to outpace competitors in execution, strategy, innovation and vision.

The report unpacks that the COVID-19 pandemic fueled a rapid transition to a remote work environment and forced organizations to prioritize increased spending on endpoint detection and response (EDR) capabilities to amplify security posture in a heightened threat environment. During COVID-19, organizations globally transitioned from on-premise data centers to public clouds and expanded the need to secure both endpoints and workloads in their environments during a timeframe where ransomware and phishing attempts were prevalent on a daily basis as adversaries exploited the pandemic.

“With increasingly sophisticated eCrime and nation state adversaries dominating headlines, the need for modernizing endpoint security is more dire than ever. CrowdStrike continues to set the standard within the endpoint market, transforming the way companies secure their networks and take on modern adversaries. Our success and scale is not only a testament to the value we deliver customers, but with a machine learning-driven approach, our platform becomes increasingly smarter as our market share grows. This, in turn, delivers more value to new and existing customers over time, enabling CrowdStrike to become the gold standard in cybersecurity,” said Michael Sentonas, chief technology officer of CrowdStrike.

Unlike customers of other vendors, those who choose CrowdStrike benefit from the power of crowdsourced data that has the ability to scale across networks and a variety of ecosystems by leveraging the cloud and automation, driven by machine-learning algorithms. CrowdStrike has pioneered modern endpoint security through massive innovation, such as introducing the first and largest Security Cloud, which ingests approximately 6 trillion unique data points per week. CrowdStrike’s Security Cloud helps to protect customers, of all sizes, around the world through automated threat intelligence and next-generation EDR. CrowdStrike also continues to invest in partnerships and The CrowdStrike Store. Today, the CrowdStrike Store has grown to host over 20 partner applications.

