KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Tortosa, a new-home community in a popular Maricopa, Arizona master plan. The new community is situated off Honeycutt Road near Interstate 10 and State Route 347 in the city of Maricopa, providing access to Chandler, the Southeast Valley and the area’s employment centers. Home shoppers will enjoy the master plan’s amenities, which include a park, children’s playground, walking and biking trails, and plenty of open space. Tortosa is also close to shopping, dining, entertainment, local schools and several community parks.

KB Home announces the grand opening of Tortosa, a new-home community in a popular Maricopa, Arizona master plan. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new homes at Tortosa showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, ample storage space and large backyards. The community’s floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,400 to 2,300 square feet. Additionally, Tortosa will offer the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.

“Our Tortosa community is situated in a commuter-friendly Maricopa location between Interstate 10 and John Wayne Parkway Route 347, providing access to Chandler, the Southeast Valley and major employment centers. The new community is also located in a popular master plan with family friendly amenities and close to shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor recreation,” said Kevin McAndrews, President of KB Home’s Phoenix division. “As with other KB Home communities, Tortosa offers home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their budget.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Tortosa sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins in the $290,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005299/en/