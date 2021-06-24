checkAd

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Tortosa, a New-Home Community in a Popular Maricopa, Arizona Master Plan

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.06.2021, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Tortosa, a new-home community in a popular Maricopa, Arizona master plan. The new community is situated off Honeycutt Road near Interstate 10 and State Route 347 in the city of Maricopa, providing access to Chandler, the Southeast Valley and the area’s employment centers. Home shoppers will enjoy the master plan’s amenities, which include a park, children’s playground, walking and biking trails, and plenty of open space. Tortosa is also close to shopping, dining, entertainment, local schools and several community parks.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005299/en/

KB Home announces the grand opening of Tortosa, a new-home community in a popular Maricopa, Arizona master plan. (Photo: Business Wire)

KB Home announces the grand opening of Tortosa, a new-home community in a popular Maricopa, Arizona master plan. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new homes at Tortosa showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, ample storage space and large backyards. The community’s floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,400 to 2,300 square feet. Additionally, Tortosa will offer the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.

“Our Tortosa community is situated in a commuter-friendly Maricopa location between Interstate 10 and John Wayne Parkway Route 347, providing access to Chandler, the Southeast Valley and major employment centers. The new community is also located in a popular master plan with family friendly amenities and close to shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor recreation,” said Kevin McAndrews, President of KB Home’s Phoenix division. “As with other KB Home communities, Tortosa offers home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their budget.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Tortosa sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins in the $290,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

KB Home Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Tortosa, a New-Home Community in a Popular Maricopa, Arizona Master Plan KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Tortosa, a new-home community in a popular Maricopa, Arizona master plan. The new community is situated off Honeycutt Road near Interstate 10 and State Route 347 in the city of Maricopa, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
CCIV Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Churchill Capital Corp IV Investors With Losses ...
Europcar Mobility Group Statement
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Medical Properties Trust Agrees to Acquire Five General Acute Hospitals in South Florida
Electronic Arts Acquires Playdemic, Makers of the Highly Successful Golf Clash Mobile Game, From ...
Prime Day Delivered the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium-Sized Businesses in Amazon’s ...
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Artius Announces Shareholder Approval of Business Combination With Origin Materials
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Final Lead Plaintiff Deadline Approaching in the ContextLogic Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.06.21
KB Home Reports 2021 Second Quarter Results
18.06.21
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Indigo at Shadow Mountain, a New-Home Community in Menifee, California
18.06.21
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Prairie Village Villas, a New-Home Community in the City of Longmont
17.06.21
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Willow View, a New-home Community in Converse, Texas
11.06.21
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Stewart Crossing, Its Latest New-home Community in a Prime Pierce County, Washington Location
09.06.21
KB Home to Release 2021 Second Quarter Earnings on June 23, 2021
09.06.21
KB Home Announces Completion of Cash Tender Offer for Senior Notes
04.06.21
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Vintage Park, a New-Home Community in Sacramento, California
28.05.21
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of McCartney Center Collection, a New-Home Community in a Popular Casa Grande, Arizona Master Plan
26.05.21
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Landings and Reserves at Sage Glen, Two New-home Communities in Popular Southwest Las Vegas