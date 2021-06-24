Zeta and Dun & Bradstreet Join Forces to Launch the Industry’s First Combined Consumer and Business Data Cloud for “Business-to-Person” Marketing

The Zeta-Dun & Bradstreet alliance will bring together trusted consumer and business data into a single private data cloud that contains profiles on over 220 million individuals in the United States. The data cloud combines Zeta’s business-to-consumer (B2C) data, including intent, behavioral, transactional, and location-based signals, with Dun & Bradstreet’s business-to-business (B2B) data, including employer data such as companies, titles, and emails, to power a new market sector, business-to-person (B2P), which will enable businesses to unlock the buying power of decision makers through more personalized, insight-driven marketing touchpoints.

“Our alliance with Zeta demonstrates our combined commitment to address our clients’ needs in a more consumer-influenced market and to establish the B2P sector to help marketers blend personal and professional personas with emotional and hyper-targeted campaigns and messages that drive results,” said Kevin Coop, President, North America at Dun & Bradstreet. “By working with Zeta, we’re continuing the upward momentum in our sales and marketing growth strategy as more businesses rely on the combined power of trusted data and a powerful go-to-market platform to connect with more buyers.”

This alliance represents a new opportunity in the way both companies address the needs of businesses today. For the first time, Zeta will expand its offering to both the B2B and small-and-medium-sized businesses (SMB) markets with the enrichment of Dun & Bradstreet’s business data. Dun & Bradstreet will elevate its marketing activation capabilities, offering Zeta’s consumer marketing capabilities to SMBs.

“We believe this alliance is a unique opportunity for businesses to achieve stronger connections with decision makers across the U.S.,” said David A. Steinberg, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Zeta. “We are thrilled to be going to market jointly with Dun & Bradstreet to deliver innovative capabilities to the B2B and SMB markets, generating new lines of revenue for both companies. Together, we will place our customers on a path to even more successful outcomes. Dun & Bradstreet, through a multi-year commitment, will become one of Zeta’s most strategic alliances.”