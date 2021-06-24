checkAd

XL Fleet and Rubicon Collaborate to Accelerate Fleet Electrification in Waste and Recycling Industry

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) (“XL Fleet” or the “Company”), a leader in fleet electrification solutions for commercial and municipal fleets, announced an agreement with Rubicon, a software platform that provides smart waste and recycling solutions for businesses and governments worldwide, to bring XL Fleet’s offerings for fleet electrification to Rubicon’s network of waste and recycling hauler partners.

This will allow XL Fleet to grow its customer base by jointly approaching Rubicon’s expansive partner network with the Electrification-as-a-Service offering. XL Fleet aims to provide hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid and all-electric solutions, as well as deliver charging infrastructure through its XL Grid division, as a complete, end-to-end offering to Rubicon’s network of more than 7,000 vendor and hauler partners across the United States. XL Fleet and Rubicon can significantly accelerate fleet electrification in this space by reducing upfront costs and complexity. This also creates an opportunity for infrastructure investors to deploy significant capital into clean vehicle and charging infrastructure assets.

With over 150 million customer miles driven and more than 4,300 units on the road, XL Fleet is the leader in fleet electrification solutions for Class 2-6 commercial and municipal vehicles, with plans to expand its product offering into heavy duty applications including waste management. The company is excited to advance on its Electrification-as-a-Service offering and accelerate the electrification of Rubicon’s network of hauler partners.

“We are extremely proud to partner with technology leaders like Rubicon and bring our comprehensive fleet electrification solutions to its broad partner base of fleet managers within the waste management space,” said Tod Hynes, Founder and President at XL Fleet. “The market opportunity to help electrify the waste and recycling industry is significant as fleets look to meet their sustainability goals, and this collaboration expands and advances our existing efforts to capitalize on this growing opportunity. With the help of XL Fleet’s electrification offering, Rubicon will be able to offer solutions to its network of hauler partners, and bring enhanced cost-efficiency, convenience and performance to their fleets.”

