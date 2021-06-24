checkAd

Avaya Announces Avaya OneCloud for Service Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.06.2021, 14:00   

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA), today launched Avaya OneCloud for Service Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to connect Avaya OneCloud to Salesforce Service Cloud, enabling powerful AI and voice benefits that offer more memorable customer service experiences. A new Service Cloud integration brings together voice, digital channels and customer insights into one central view for service agents. Customers can now connect their preferred phone solutions into Service Cloud with the Service Cloud Voice offer for Partner Telephony, creating a unified agent and digital channel experience to deliver faster, smarter and more personalized service.

Improving the quality of experiences through the customer journey has become among the most important differentiators and creators of brand affinity for many businesses. Customers can now connect their preferred Avaya devices into Service Cloud, creating a unified agent and digital channel experience to deliver faster, smarter and more personalized service. The Avaya OneCloud for Service Cloud, part of the Avaya OneCloud CCaaS portfolio, is designed to provide contact center agents with a complete set of tools in their agent workspace to deliver enhanced customer service. Avaya is positioned to deliver this Service Cloud integration under a continuum of deployment options that align with each customer’s digital transformation journey needs.

Recently recognized as a Contact Center leader by Ventana Research1, Avaya OneCloud CCaaS enables organizations to create true customer experience centers, by easily expanding their digital capabilities and effectively leveraging the power of cloud, AI, and IOT thus delivering great customer service to better connect and orchestrate across all touchpoints – including voice, video, chat, messaging, and social. The new Avaya OneCloud for Service Cloud strengthens its portfolio of contact center solutions delivering AI enhanced customer engagement for better, faster, and more relevant insights and actions, building brand preference while also saving costs by improving operational efficiency combined with flexible deployment options to adapt to each customer’s migration path.

Wertpapier


