Javelin Strategy & Research Names NCR Terafina Overall Leader in 2021 Small Business Digital Account Opening Scorecard

NCR acquired Terafina earlier this year to expand account opening, sales and servicing capabilities within NCR’s Digital Banking portfolio. With this software, financial institutions can make it simple and easy for customers to open accounts anywhere (in the branch, online or through call centers) and deliver consistent experiences across digital and physical channels.

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology provider, today announced that it is recognized as an overall leader in Javelin’s 2021 Small Business Digital Account Opening Scorecard. Additionally, the report recognizes NCR Terafina as the leader in the user experience evaluation category and among the top three vendors evaluated in the customer journey and administrative tools categories.

“Only half of the top 24 U.S. banks offer digital account opening for small businesses, but it should be table stakes,” said Ian Benton, Senior Analyst of Digital Banking. “Banks that force business owners to call a banker or visit a branch not only will fall behind competitors but also popular fintechs that are stealing customers from banks.”

Highlighting NCR Terafina’s focus on the customer journey, Benton writes in the scorecard, “Its account-opening process is a study in attention to detail, featuring several applicant-facing capabilities that none of the other vendors provided.” Benton also calls out the user experience category leadership of NCR Terafina citing, “a well-designed onboarding process for digital services.”

“Financial institutions today need to provide ‘digital everywhere’ experiences for their retail banking and business banking customers, and we are proud to deliver one of the industry’s most complete solutions to accomplish this,” said Ashwin Goyal, vice president and general manager, NCR Terafina. “This recognition is another validation of our strategy to deliver solutions that run self-directed banking for our customers.”

