Regency Centers Invites You to Join Its Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (The “Company”) (NASDAQ: REG) will announce its Second Quarter 2021 earnings results on Thursday, August 5, 2021, after the market closes. The Company’s earnings release and supplemental information package will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website – investors.regencycenters.com. The Company will host an earnings conference call on Friday, August 6, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Date: Friday, August 6, 2021
Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
Dial#: 877-407-0789 or 201-689-8562
Webcast: investors.regencycenters.com

Replay

Webcast Archive: Investor Relations page under Webcasts & Presentations

About Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent, infill suburban trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com.

Christy McElroy
904 598 7616
ChristyMcElroy@regencycenters.com





