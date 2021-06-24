checkAd

Longeveron Announces Abstract Highlighting Data from Phase 1 Alzheimer’s Disease Trial Accepted for Developing Topics Presentation at the 2021 Annual Alzheimer's Association International Conference

Abstract presentation highlights safety and potential efficacy of Lomecel-B infusion in patients with mild Alzheimer’s Disease

MIAMI, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for aging-related and chronic disease, announced today that an abstract summarizing the results of its Phase 1 trial of Lomecel-B infusion for patients with mild Alzheimer’s disease has been accepted for a Developing Topics poster presentation at the 2021 Annual Alzheimer's Association International Conference, being held July 26-30, 2021 in Denver, CO and online.

The abstract is titled “Safety and Efficacy of Lomecel-B in Patients with Mild Alzheimer’s Disease: Results of a Double-Blinded, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Phase 1 Clinical Trial.” This 33 subject study was supported by two competitive Part the Cloud Challenge on Neuroinflammation grants from the Alzheimer’s Association. The previously announced results can be found on the “News and Events” page in the Investors section of Longeveron’s website at investors.longeveron.com.

“We are extremely pleased that the Alzheimer’s Association has recognized our trial and data by giving us this opportunity to present the findings in poster presentation form at the prestigious AAIC,” said Dan Gincel, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Strategic Collaborations & Scientific Affairs at Longeveron. “The trial met its primary endpoint of demonstrating safety and feasibility, and importantly, no Alzheimer’s Related Imaging Abnormalities (ARIA), after infusion with Lomecel-B. Furthermore, we were thrilled to observe that treatment with low-dose Lomecel-B slowed cognitive decline compared to the placebo group as measured by the Mini Mental State Exam (MMSE) score. As a result, we look forward to advancing Lomecel-B into a Phase 2 clinical trial in the second half of 2021.”

Information about the Annual Alzheimer's Association International Conference can be found at www.alz.org/aaic/overview.asp.

About Longeveron Inc.

Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for specific aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The Company’s lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B cell-based therapy product (“Lomecel-B”), which is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells (MSCs) that are sourced from bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Longeveron believes that by using the same cells that promote tissue repair, organ maintenance, and immune system function, it can develop safe and effective therapies for some of the most difficult disorders associated with the aging process and other medical disorders. Longeveron is currently sponsoring Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials in the following indications: Aging Frailty, Alzheimer’s disease, and hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS). The Company’s mission is to advance Lomecel-B and other cell-based product candidates into pivotal Phase 3 trials, with the goal of achieving regulatory approvals, subsequent commercialization and broad use by the healthcare community. Additional information about the Company is available at www.longeveron.com.

