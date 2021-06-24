Clubhouse Media Surpasses 300 Million Followers in Aggregate Social Media Reach

As of this week, the Company's total aggregate global social media reach stood at just over 317 million, with over 207 million followers on TikTok, over 55 million subscribers on YouTube, nearly 50 million followers on Instagram, and nearly 5 million followers on Snapchat and Twitter combined.

LOS ANGELES, CA, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGR) (“Clubhouse Media” or the “Company”), an influencer-based marketing and media firm, is proud to announce that it has officially surpassed 300 million total followers in aggregate global social media reach, including followers of its signed influencers as well as followers of its own Clubhouse Media accounts.

“This is a tremendous milestone, and we are grateful for the opportunity to already have access to such a large and powerful reach that we can utilize to bring traffic to brands and services around the world,” noted Chris Young, Co-Founder and President of Clubhouse Media. “Roughly six months ago, we had about half as many followers. Three months before that, we had half less than that. The growth curve is important to appreciate. We have amassed this enormous reach in just over a year, and we hope to continue to drive it to new heights over the coming months and quarters as we begin to invest increasingly in monetization. The next steps are to monetize this following to funnel traffic to brands that engage us to market their products and services, and to engage in acquisitions that will expand our reach.”

Clubhouse Media has recently begun to monetize its accessible social media reach through signed branding and marketing deals. The Company has already forged partnerships and branding deals with many top global brands, including Sony Music Entertainment, Spotify, Champion, Fashion Nova, Hilton Hotel Group, CoverGirl, Honda Motors, and Revolve, among many others.

In addition, the Company is working toward the development of in-house consumer products to be branded through the large social media influencer-based marketing infrastructure it has now established.

“We are also working on a new membership model that would permit affiliate influencers to collaborate within our physical spaces and create new relationships,” added Young. “This may allow us to continue the rapid expansion of our reach and develop the equivalent of a “Soho House” for influencers, while improving our bottom line by maximizing usage of our physical studios and developing new influencer relationships. We are excited to be at the forefront of this new business model and to be the mavens in this space.”