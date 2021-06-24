Harsco Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Stifel Investor Summit

CAMP HILL, Pa. , June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC), a global market leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announced that Company management will be participating in the 2021 Stifel WasteExpo Investor Summit on Monday, June 28, 2021.

Harsco Chairman and CEO Nick Grasberger will participate in a fireside chat at 11:35 am ET. This webcast will be available at: https://wsw.com/webcast/wexpo9/hsc/1754088.