Albireo to Present at Piper Sandler’s Virtual EASL Takeaway Day

BOSTON, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a rare liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, today announced that Ron Cooper, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present as part of a fireside chat at Piper Sandler’s Virtual EASL Takeaway Day on Monday, June 28, at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

An archived version of the webcast will be available for replay in the Events & Presentations section of the Media & Investors page of Albireo’s website, ir.albireopharma.com, for at least two weeks following the event.

About Albireo
Albireo Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat rare pediatric and adult liver diseases. Albireo’s lead product candidate, Bylvay, is being developed to treat rare pediatric cholestatic liver diseases with Phase 3 trials in PFIC, Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia. For PFIC, the FDA recently granted Priority Review and set a PDUFA goal date of July 20, 2021. In Europe, the EMA’s CHMP recently issued a positive opinion and Bylvay is the only IBATi granted accelerated assessment by the EMA. Bylvay has been provisionally accepted by both the FDA and EMA as the brand name for odevixibat. The Company has also initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial for A3907 to advance development in adult cholestatic liver disease, with IND-enabling studies moving ahead with A2342 for viral and cholestatic liver disease. Albireo was spun out from AstraZeneca in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with its key operating subsidiary in Gothenburg, Sweden. The Boston Business Journal named Albireo one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Massachusetts for the second consecutive year. For more information on Albireo, please visit www.albireopharma.com.

Media Contact:
Colleen Alabiso, 857-356-3905, colleen.alabiso@albireopharma.com 
Lisa Rivero, 617-947-0899, lisa.rivero@syneoshealth.com 

Investor Contact:
Hans Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors, LLC., 617-430-7578

 





