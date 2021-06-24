Albireo to Present at Piper Sandler’s Virtual EASL Takeaway Day

BOSTON, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a rare liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, today announced that Ron Cooper, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present as part of a fireside chat at Piper Sandler’s Virtual EASL Takeaway Day on Monday, June 28, at 10:00 a.m. EDT.



An archived version of the webcast will be available for replay in the Events & Presentations section of the Media & Investors page of Albireo’s website, ir.albireopharma.com, for at least two weeks following the event.