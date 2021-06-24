CTO Realty Growth Announces Contract to Sell the Remaining Daytona Beach Land Within Its Land Joint Venture

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CTO) (the “Company” or “CTO”) today announced the joint venture entity that holds the remaining Daytona Beach land portfolio of approximately 1,600 acres (the “Land Venture”) has entered into a binding contract with Timberline Acquisition Partners, an affiliate of Timberline Real Estate Partners (“Timberline”), for the sale of substantially all of its remaining land, including any land that was previously under contract, for $67.0 million (the “Land Venture Sale”). Proceeds to CTO after distributions to the other member of the Land Venture and before taxes are estimated to be approximately $25.6 million. Closing is anticipated to occur prior to year-end and is subject to completion of standard due diligence and closing conditions.



The Company anticipates using its proceeds from the Land Venture Sale to repay amounts outstanding under its unsecured revolving credit facility, and for general corporate and working capital purposes, which may include funding income property acquisitions.