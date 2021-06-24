CTO Realty Growth Announces Contract to Sell the Remaining Daytona Beach Land Within Its Land Joint Venture
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CTO) (the “Company” or “CTO”) today announced the joint venture entity that holds the remaining Daytona Beach
land portfolio of approximately 1,600 acres (the “Land Venture”) has entered into a binding contract with Timberline Acquisition Partners, an affiliate of Timberline Real Estate Partners
(“Timberline”), for the sale of substantially all of its remaining land, including any land that was previously under contract, for $67.0 million (the “Land Venture Sale”). Proceeds to CTO after
distributions to the other member of the Land Venture and before taxes are estimated to be approximately $25.6 million. Closing is anticipated to occur prior to year-end and is subject to
completion of standard due diligence and closing conditions.
The Company anticipates using its proceeds from the Land Venture Sale to repay amounts outstanding under its unsecured revolving credit facility, and for general corporate and working capital purposes, which may include funding income property acquisitions.
“I am excited to announce the contract to sell all of the remaining land in our joint venture, which represents the culmination of a multi-year transformation and monetization of the Company’s interests in its various legacy land holdings,” said John P. Albright, President and Chief Executive Officer of CTO Realty Growth. “By exiting the land transaction and entitlement business, we’ll now be able to fully align Company resources towards our core strategy of growing our income property portfolio and maximizing the cash flow of our owned assets. This transaction also unlocks substantial non-income producing equity and allows us to redeploy the capital into additional income producing properties, which will be highly accretive to per share earnings, improve our dividend payout ratios and continue to position the Company as a high-growth, first-class diversified real estate investment trust.”
Commenting on the transaction, Stan Nix, Chief Executive Officer of Timberline, said, “This transaction underscores our belief in the continued growth of central Florida, providing a range of strategic development opportunities including a 4.5 million square foot institutional-grade logistics park, numerous multi-family residential sites, and a host of retail and other commercial uses. We look forward to continuing the excellent work done by John and the CTO team over the past years in creating a commercially vibrant destination in West Daytona.”
0 Kommentare