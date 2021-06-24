checkAd

CTO Realty Growth Announces Contract to Sell the Remaining Daytona Beach Land Within Its Land Joint Venture

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.06.2021, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CTO) (the “Company” or “CTO”) today announced the joint venture entity that holds the remaining Daytona Beach land portfolio of approximately 1,600 acres (the “Land Venture”) has entered into a binding contract with Timberline Acquisition Partners, an affiliate of Timberline Real Estate Partners (“Timberline”), for the sale of substantially all of its remaining land, including any land that was previously under contract, for $67.0 million (the “Land Venture Sale”). Proceeds to CTO after distributions to the other member of the Land Venture and before taxes are estimated to be approximately $25.6 million. Closing is anticipated to occur prior to year-end and is subject to completion of standard due diligence and closing conditions.

The Company anticipates using its proceeds from the Land Venture Sale to repay amounts outstanding under its unsecured revolving credit facility, and for general corporate and working capital purposes, which may include funding income property acquisitions.

“I am excited to announce the contract to sell all of the remaining land in our joint venture, which represents the culmination of a multi-year transformation and monetization of the Company’s interests in its various legacy land holdings,” said John P. Albright, President and Chief Executive Officer of CTO Realty Growth. “By exiting the land transaction and entitlement business, we’ll now be able to fully align Company resources towards our core strategy of growing our income property portfolio and maximizing the cash flow of our owned assets. This transaction also unlocks substantial non-income producing equity and allows us to redeploy the capital into additional income producing properties, which will be highly accretive to per share earnings, improve our dividend payout ratios and continue to position the Company as a high-growth, first-class diversified real estate investment trust.”

Commenting on the transaction, Stan Nix, Chief Executive Officer of Timberline, said, “This transaction underscores our belief in the continued growth of central Florida, providing a range of strategic development opportunities including a 4.5 million square foot institutional-grade logistics park, numerous multi-family residential sites, and a host of retail and other commercial uses. We look forward to continuing the excellent work done by John and the CTO team over the past years in creating a commercially vibrant destination in West Daytona.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CTO Realty Growth Announces Contract to Sell the Remaining Daytona Beach Land Within Its Land Joint Venture DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CTO) (the “Company” or “CTO”) today announced the joint venture entity that holds the remaining Daytona Beach land portfolio of approximately 1,600 acres (the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Takes Action Against Climate Change with Creation of Long-Term ...
Tecan baut mit Übernahme der Paramit Corporation kommerzielle Reichweite, Kompetenzen sowie ...
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Closing of $61.8 Million Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
Surna Cultivation Technologies Announces R. Brian Knaley as New CFO
Bon Natural Life Limited Announces Pricing of Upsized $11 Million Initial Public Offering
Tecan expands its commercial reach, its capabilities and its US and Asia presence with the ...
Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. Announces a Letter to Shareholders from CEO
STMicroelectronics brings Tower Semiconductor on board 300mm analog and power fab under ...
Bitfarms Provides Reminder of Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting and Issues Addendum to ...
Hyloris Successfully Renegotiates License Agreements for Lead Products with the Alter Pharma Group
Titel
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Conduent and its CIO Mark Prout Win Gold Stevie Award for Leading Through Digital Disruption
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus