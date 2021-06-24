checkAd

Monopar to Present Results from Analysis of Oropharyngeal Cancer Patients in Completed Phase 2 Validive Trial at MASCC/ISOO

24.06.2021, 14:00   

WILMETTE, Ill., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients, today announced that it will present its oropharyngeal cancer (OPC) patient population analysis of the Phase 2 Validive (clonidine HCl MBT) trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy-induced severe oral mucositis in head and neck cancer at the Multinational Association of Supportive Care in Cancer and International Society of Oral Oncology (MASCC/ISOO) 2021 annual meeting. This analysis provided the rationale for the design of Monopar’s Phase 2b/3 VOICE trial, which is open and accruing oropharyngeal cancer patients in the US.

“We are excited to share the data from our analysis at this pre-eminent multidisciplinary conference dedicated to supportive care in cancer and for the opportunity to continue working towards providing a treatment for this debilitating condition,” said Andrew Mazar, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Monopar.

Session Title: Mucositis - New Dimensions in Research and Clinical Practice, Oral Proffered Paper 2

Presentation Title: Subgroup Analysis of Head and Neck Cancer Patients Treated with Clonidine Mucobuccal Tablet in a Randomized, Double-Blind Phase 2 Trial (Study BA2009-28-01) Supports Further Clinical Development in Patients with Oropharyngeal Cancer

Author: Andrew Mazar, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Monopar Therapeutics

Date and Time: The Company’s presentation will be available on demand for registered attendees starting Friday, June 25, 2021 at 8:00am EDT. For information on registration, visit: https://www.mascc.org/2021-registration

About Validive

Validive (clonidine mucobuccal tablet; clonidine MBT) is a novel mucobuccal tablet (MBT) formulation. The mucobuccal tablet provides for prolonged and enhanced local delivery of clonidine to the regions of oral mucosal radiation damage in OPC patients. The tablet is self-administered once daily in the patient’s home setting with the patient placing it under the upper lip where it adheres to the gums and dissolves over several hours, continuously releasing clonidine into the saliva. Clonidine agonizes the alpha-2 adrenergic receptor on macrophages (white blood cells present in the immune tissues of the oropharynx), decreasing the macrophages’ expression of the destructive cytokines that are released in response to radiotherapy. A completed double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial of Validive showed reduced incidence compared to placebo (absolute decrease of 26%, relative decrease of 40%) in OPC patients treated with Validive 100 µg, a safety profile similar to placebo, and a high rate of treatment compliance (over 90%).

