Weakness in Auto Insurance Offset by Continued Positive Property Insurance Trends

24.06.2021   

New TransUnion report reveals the personal lines insurance marketplace shows signs of returning to pre-pandemic levels

CHICAGO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the U.S. economy begins to recover from the pandemic that has gripped the world for the past year, new data from TransUnion’s (NYSE: TRU) Personal Lines Insurance Shopping Report shows that property insurance shopping is growing at a robust rate. Conversely, auto insurance has lagged behind 2020 levels during much of the first quarter of 2021.

Property insurance shopping has risen markedly in the last year. The three-week moving average of such shopping rose 24.6% the week of March 28, 2021 compared to the previous year. While the increase was influenced by the fact that March 2020 marked the beginning of many state lockdowns, interestingly, this marked only the second largest such increase in Q1 2021. A 26.0% year-over-year increase occurred during the week of January 3, 2021.

In comparison, auto insurance shopping rose 14.0% the week of March 28, 2021, but that increase was an outlier compared to the rest of the quarter. Auto insurance shopping rates have mostly declined or risen only slightly for much of Q1 2021 compared to the previous year.

Driving the personal lines insurance marketplace are a combination of factors, including robust growth in mortgage originations and flush consumer wallets emerging from the pandemic with expanding needs to cover homes and valuable belongings.

“Based on our latest data, we expect that positive year-over-year trends will continue for personal lines insurance shopping as the economy continues to emerge from the pandemic,” said Mark McElroy, executive vice president and head of TransUnion’s insurance business. “Price continues to be the main driver of auto insurance shoppers. For property insurance shoppers however, better coverage is the main driver, perhaps owing to the fact they are in a better financial position at this point in the recovery.”

What’s driving shopping behaviors?
In addition to the customary market analysis found in the quarterly report, TransUnion collected a data snapshot via a high-level consumer survey in March 2021. These survey results allowed TransUnion to better understand the different motivations of auto and property insurance shoppers over the course of the pandemic.

The survey of 2,055 U.S. adults found that approximately 14% of respondents said they switched auto insurance providers since the beginning of the pandemic. Of that group, 42% said they changed because of a cheaper premium and 32% switched for better coverage. About 11% of respondents said they switched property insurance providers since the beginning of the pandemic with 36% changing to secure better coverage and 35% doing so for a lower premium.

