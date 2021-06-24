checkAd

FOOTHILLS EXPLORATION, INC. ANNOUNCES ELIMINATION OF MORE THAN $1.6 MILLION OF OUTSTANDING VARIABLE-RATE CONVERTIBLE DEBT

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foothills Exploration, Inc. (OTC: FTXP), including its direct and indirect subsidiaries, ("Foothills," or the "Company"), an oil and gas exploration company, is pleased to announce that the Company has reached settlement agreements with and/or repaid and retired convertible promissory notes with all but one of its variable-rate convertible noteholders.

Balance Sheet Initiatives:

For the remainder of 2021, the Company’s intended strategy is to settle and eliminate its outstanding variable rate convertible debt to clean up its balance sheet and better position itself for future growth.

To that end, the Company has reached settlement and mutual release agreements with and/or repaid and retired convertible promissory notes with all but one of its variable-rate convertible noteholders. Over the past 100 days, the Company has paid $1.6 million to retire 10 variable-rate convertible promissory notes.

“This is a significant accomplishment, which positions the Company for tremendous future growth,” commended Kevin J. Sylla, Executive Chairman of Foothills. “Management is making good on its promise to take steps to avoid future shareholder dilution and taking strong action to reduce or completely eliminate toxic debt and future dilution risk for our shareholders. This colossal step prevents several billions of shares from coming onto the market,” continued Sylla.

The Company notes that all of its outstanding capital obligations to its convertible noteholders were subject to conversion at a significant discount to the stock’s current trading price. However, as a result of the Company’s move to eliminate these obligations, no related conversions will take place. In place of the variable rate convertible notes, the Company has taken on several fixed rate convertible notes from the same lender with a conversion price set above the market, which it plans to refinance prior to maturity.

About the Company

Foothills Exploration, Inc. (FTXP), is an oil and gas exploration and development company focused on delivering the energy needs of today and tomorrow. The Company’s strategy is to build a balanced portfolio of assets through two core initiatives. The first initiative is to generate high-impact oil and gas exploration projects. The second is to invest in hydrogen and geothermal projects for a low carbon future through its New Energy Ventures division by identifying areas where the Company can contribute to a viable, realistic, and balanced future energy mix. For additional information please visit the Company’s website at www.foothillspetro.com.

