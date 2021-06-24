Titanium Corporation Announces Cancellation of Annual and Special Meeting
CALGARY, Alberta, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium Corporation Inc. (the "Company" or "Titanium") (TSX-V: TIC) announces the cancellation of the annual and special
meeting of shareholders of Titanium scheduled to be held on Monday, June 28, 2021. The cancellation will allow the Board of Directors to continue discussions with key shareholders on certain
matters relevant to the meeting, including the election of Titanium's directors.
As provided for under the Canada Business Corporations Act ("CBCA"), Titanium has been granted an extension by the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta pursuant to Section 133(3) of the CBCA permitting the Company to hold its annual general and special meeting at any time on or before August 30, 2021. The extension will allow the Company time to prepare the required updated information circular, distribute the related proxies and communicate with shareholders. The Company will set a date for the new annual general and special meeting of shareholders of Titanium and will file a notice of meeting and record date on the Company's website, as well as under Titanium's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.
Titanium does not intend to disclose developments with respect to any ongoing discussions unless and until the Board of Directors has approved a definitive course of action or otherwise deems disclosure is appropriate or otherwise required by law.
About Titanium Corporation Inc.
Titanium's CVW technology provides sustainable solutions to reduce the environmental footprint of the oil sands industry. Our technology reduces the environmental impact of oil sands froth treatment tailings while economically recovering valuable products that would otherwise be lost. CVW recovers bitumen, solvents, heavy minerals and water from tailings, preventing these commodities from entering tailings ponds and the atmosphere: volatile organic compound and greenhouse gas emissions are materially reduced; hot tailings water is improved in quality for recycling; and residual tailings can be thickened more readily. A new minerals industry would be created commencing with the production and export of zircon, an essential ingredient in ceramics. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX-V under the symbol "TIC". For more information please visit the Company’s website at www.titaniumcorporation.com.
0 Kommentare