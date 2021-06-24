checkAd

Titanium Corporation Announces Cancellation of Annual and Special Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.06.2021, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium Corporation Inc. (the "Company" or "Titanium") (TSX-V: TIC) announces the cancellation of the annual and special meeting of shareholders of Titanium scheduled to be held on Monday, June 28, 2021. The cancellation will allow the Board of Directors to continue discussions with key shareholders on certain matters relevant to the meeting, including the election of Titanium's directors.

As provided for under the Canada Business Corporations Act ("CBCA"), Titanium has been granted an extension by the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta pursuant to Section 133(3) of the CBCA permitting the Company to hold its annual general and special meeting at any time on or before August 30, 2021. The extension will allow the Company time to prepare the required updated information circular, distribute the related proxies and communicate with shareholders. The Company will set a date for the new annual general and special meeting of shareholders of Titanium and will file a notice of meeting and record date on the Company's website, as well as under Titanium's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Titanium does not intend to disclose developments with respect to any ongoing discussions unless and until the Board of Directors has approved a definitive course of action or otherwise deems disclosure is appropriate or otherwise required by law.

About Titanium Corporation Inc.

Titanium's CVW technology provides sustainable solutions to reduce the environmental footprint of the oil sands industry. Our technology reduces the environmental impact of oil sands froth treatment tailings while economically recovering valuable products that would otherwise be lost. CVW recovers bitumen, solvents, heavy minerals and water from tailings, preventing these commodities from entering tailings ponds and the atmosphere: volatile organic compound and greenhouse gas emissions are materially reduced; hot tailings water is improved in quality for recycling; and residual tailings can be thickened more readily. A new minerals industry would be created commencing with the production and export of zircon, an essential ingredient in ceramics. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX-V under the symbol "TIC". For more information please visit the Company’s website at www.titaniumcorporation.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Titanium Corporation Announces Cancellation of Annual and Special Meeting CALGARY, Alberta, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Titanium Corporation Inc. (the "Company" or "Titanium") (TSX-V: TIC) announces the cancellation of the annual and special meeting of shareholders of Titanium scheduled to be held on Monday, June …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Takes Action Against Climate Change with Creation of Long-Term ...
Tecan baut mit Übernahme der Paramit Corporation kommerzielle Reichweite, Kompetenzen sowie ...
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Closing of $61.8 Million Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
Surna Cultivation Technologies Announces R. Brian Knaley as New CFO
Bon Natural Life Limited Announces Pricing of Upsized $11 Million Initial Public Offering
Tecan expands its commercial reach, its capabilities and its US and Asia presence with the ...
Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. Announces a Letter to Shareholders from CEO
STMicroelectronics brings Tower Semiconductor on board 300mm analog and power fab under ...
Bitfarms Provides Reminder of Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting and Issues Addendum to ...
Hyloris Successfully Renegotiates License Agreements for Lead Products with the Alter Pharma Group
Titel
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Conduent and its CIO Mark Prout Win Gold Stevie Award for Leading Through Digital Disruption
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus