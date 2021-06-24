Titanium Corporation Announces Cancellation of Annual and Special Meeting

CALGARY, Alberta, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium Corporation Inc. (the "Company" or "Titanium") (TSX-V: TIC) announces the cancellation of the annual and special meeting of shareholders of Titanium scheduled to be held on Monday, June 28, 2021. The cancellation will allow the Board of Directors to continue discussions with key shareholders on certain matters relevant to the meeting, including the election of Titanium's directors.



As provided for under the Canada Business Corporations Act ("CBCA"), Titanium has been granted an extension by the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta pursuant to Section 133(3) of the CBCA permitting the Company to hold its annual general and special meeting at any time on or before August 30, 2021. The extension will allow the Company time to prepare the required updated information circular, distribute the related proxies and communicate with shareholders. The Company will set a date for the new annual general and special meeting of shareholders of Titanium and will file a notice of meeting and record date on the Company's website, as well as under Titanium's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.