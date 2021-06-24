Splash Beverage Group Extends Reach Of Its SALT Tequila Brand; Engages With Distributing Giant Great Bay Distributors, Inc. To Drive Growth In Florida Markets

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced its SALT tequila is now distributed by Great Bay Distributors Inc. (Great Bay), Florida's largest independent Anheuser Busch products distributor. The agreement complements the representation of Copa Di Vino, a premium single-serve wine that gained national attention on the investment television show Shark Tank.

Great Bay is one of the top independent distributors in the country, with a 350 member team combining to distribute top-performing brands, including Budweiser, Corona, Essentia Water, Modelo, Michelob Ultra, and Cutwater Spirits. Notably, the additions of Copa Di Vino and SALT Tequila enhance Great Bay's ability to meet marketplace demand for unique, premium quality brands. SALT Tequila is now represented by six Anheuser Busch distributors in Florida. Anheuser Busch distributors are actively building their spirits portfolio, with an emphasis on representing exclusive premium brands that have strong market penetrating potential.

Robert Nistico, CEO of Splash, said, "We're thrilled to engage Great Bay Distributors to champion SALT tequila into the St. Petersburg and neighboring markets. With over 350 experienced and dedicated Great Bay team members, SALT Tequila is in the hands of distribution experts, and we expect that the brand will enjoy swift market adoption under their leadership." He added, "The team at Great Bay is second to none, and beyond regular distribution, the team markets, promotes and sponsors many local events. Moreover, this new agreement does more than validate the premium quality of SALT Tequila; it also shows the respect it is earning from top-tier distribution companies."

SALT Tequila is a naturally flavored 100% Blanco agave tequila with a clean and sweet taste and is grown, distilled, and bottled in the Jalisco, Mexico region. It is believed to be the first agave 80 proof flavored tequila on the market, currently offered in berry, citrus, and salted chocolate flavors. The SALT brand targets sales from one of the fastest-growing alcoholic beverage categories, with annual tequila consumption in the U.S. up by 14% and the growth of flavored spirits reaching 10-times that of unflavored.