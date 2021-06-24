Signature Resources Announces Appointment of Rickardo Welyhorsky as COO & Provides Lingman Lake Project Update

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU, OTCQB: SGGTF, FSE 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Rickardo Welyhorsky as Chief Operating Officer (“COO”) of Signature. The appointment of Mr. Welyhorsky will be key in advancing Signature Resources preparation for the most recently announced increase in drilling, site logistics and operations.



Rickardo Welyhorsky is a seasoned mining professional with over 28 years of experience spanning all levels of project development, engineering, construction and operations in the mining and metals industry. He recently joined Signature in February this year as advisor to the board and since has progressively taken on a consultation role with Signature assisting in the planning and advancement towards the next level of drilling programs and site operations.