Signature Resources Announces Appointment of Rickardo Welyhorsky as COO & Provides Lingman Lake Project Update
TORONTO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU, OTCQB: SGGTF, FSE 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Rickardo Welyhorsky
as Chief Operating Officer (“COO”) of Signature. The appointment of Mr. Welyhorsky will be key in advancing Signature Resources preparation for the most recently announced increase in
drilling, site logistics and operations.
Rickardo Welyhorsky is a seasoned mining professional with over 28 years of experience spanning all levels of project development, engineering, construction and operations in the mining and metals industry. He recently joined Signature in February this year as advisor to the board and since has progressively taken on a consultation role with Signature assisting in the planning and advancement towards the next level of drilling programs and site operations.
Mr. Welyhorsky brings to Signature a wealth of industry experience from various roles globally including with Yamana Gold, Detour Gold, Barrick Gold, and AMEC. Mr. Welyhorsky has held key roles in the study, development and construction of many world-class gold mining operations including Yamana Gold’s Cerro Moro mine and Detour Gold, Barrick’s Buzwagi mine and DeBeers Victor Diamond Mine. Mr. Welyhorsky has also held management positions at several Canadian open pit and underground operations and was most recently Mine General Manager at the Pure Gold Mine in Red Lake, Ontario, Canada where he was successful at taking the project into operations. Mr. Welyhorsky holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Laurentian University in Metallurgical Engineering and is a registered Professional Engineer in the Province of Ontario.
|“I am extremely excited to join Signature Resources as COO and to be at the forefront of the now ongoing and future progressively advancing drilling programs as a leading contributor of the expansionary development of Signature Resources large land package. I believe we are in the midst of an emerging new Canadian gold district. I am honored to be part of the rapid growth of this asset and Company and to work with this high-caliber team to unlock the wealth within our boundaries so that our northern communities and shareholders see the benefit from years to come.”
|Rickardo Welyhorsky - COO
|“I am excited and very pleased to have Rickardo on board as COO of Signature. His incredible depth and breadth of experience with project management and execution is indeed “world-class”. His skills and leadership enable our already exceptional operations team to move to and execute at higher levels necessary to accelerate and sustain the growth of our resources and unlock our vast regional gold discovery potential.”
|Robert Vallis – President, CEO, and Director
Stock Options
