checkAd

Signature Resources Announces Appointment of Rickardo Welyhorsky as COO & Provides Lingman Lake Project Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.06.2021, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU, OTCQB: SGGTF, FSE 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Rickardo Welyhorsky as Chief Operating Officer (“COO”) of Signature. The appointment of Mr. Welyhorsky will be key in advancing Signature Resources preparation for the most recently announced increase in drilling, site logistics and operations.

Rickardo Welyhorsky is a seasoned mining professional with over 28 years of experience spanning all levels of project development, engineering, construction and operations in the mining and metals industry. He recently joined Signature in February this year as advisor to the board and since has progressively taken on a consultation role with Signature assisting in the planning and advancement towards the next level of drilling programs and site operations.

Mr. Welyhorsky brings to Signature a wealth of industry experience from various roles globally including with Yamana Gold, Detour Gold, Barrick Gold, and AMEC. Mr. Welyhorsky has held key roles in the study, development and construction of many world-class gold mining operations including Yamana Gold’s Cerro Moro mine and Detour Gold, Barrick’s Buzwagi mine and DeBeers Victor Diamond Mine. Mr. Welyhorsky has also held management positions at several Canadian open pit and underground operations and was most recently Mine General Manager at the Pure Gold Mine in Red Lake, Ontario, Canada where he was successful at taking the project into operations. Mr. Welyhorsky holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Laurentian University in Metallurgical Engineering and is a registered Professional Engineer in the Province of Ontario.

“I am extremely excited to join Signature Resources as COO and to be at the forefront of the now ongoing and future progressively advancing drilling programs as a leading contributor of the expansionary development of Signature Resources large land package. I believe we are in the midst of an emerging new Canadian gold district. I am honored to be part of the rapid growth of this asset and Company and to work with this high-caliber team to unlock the wealth within our boundaries so that our northern communities and shareholders see the benefit from years to come.”
 
Rickardo Welyhorsky - COO
 
“I am excited and very pleased to have Rickardo on board as COO of Signature. His incredible depth and breadth of experience with project management and execution is indeed “world-class”. His skills and leadership enable our already exceptional operations team to move to and execute at higher levels necessary to accelerate and sustain the growth of our resources and unlock our vast regional gold discovery potential.”
 
Robert Vallis – President, CEO, and Director

Stock Options

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Signature Resources Announces Appointment of Rickardo Welyhorsky as COO & Provides Lingman Lake Project Update TORONTO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU, OTCQB: SGGTF, FSE 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Rickardo Welyhorsky as Chief Operating Officer (“COO”) of Signature. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Takes Action Against Climate Change with Creation of Long-Term ...
Tecan baut mit Übernahme der Paramit Corporation kommerzielle Reichweite, Kompetenzen sowie ...
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Closing of $61.8 Million Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
Surna Cultivation Technologies Announces R. Brian Knaley as New CFO
Bon Natural Life Limited Announces Pricing of Upsized $11 Million Initial Public Offering
Tecan expands its commercial reach, its capabilities and its US and Asia presence with the ...
Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. Announces a Letter to Shareholders from CEO
STMicroelectronics brings Tower Semiconductor on board 300mm analog and power fab under ...
Bitfarms Provides Reminder of Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting and Issues Addendum to ...
Hyloris Successfully Renegotiates License Agreements for Lead Products with the Alter Pharma Group
Titel
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Conduent and its CIO Mark Prout Win Gold Stevie Award for Leading Through Digital Disruption
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus