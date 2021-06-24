checkAd

Selecta Biosciences Appoints Industry Leader Nishan de Silva, M.D. to Board of Directors

24.06.2021   

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB), a biotechnology company leveraging its clinically validated ImmTOR platform to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses, today announced the appointment of Nishan de Silva, M.D. to its Board of Directors. Dr. de Silva will provide strategic guidance and operational insights as Selecta continues to advance its clinical pipeline.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. de Silva to our Board of Directors,” said Carrie Cox, Chairman of Selecta’s Board of Directors. “Dr. de Silva’s extensive leadership experience, most relevantly in gene therapy development, manufacturing and regulatory activities, will be invaluable as we continue to advance our gene therapy programs into the clinic.”

Dr. de Silva added, “I am honored to join the Board of Directors at this point in Selecta’s evolution. I look forward to working with such a dynamic and ambitious team and contributing to Selecta’s vision of making gene therapies potentially safer and more durable for those suffering from serious and debilitating diseases.”

Dr. de Silva brings over 20 years of experience in biotechnology operations, biopharmaceutical venture capital and healthcare management consulting. He is currently Chief Executive Officer and Director of AFYX Therapeutics, a private venture-backed biotechnology company focusing on addressing unmet needs in mucosal diseases. Previously Dr. de Silva served as President, Chief Operating Officer and Director of Poseida Therapeutics, a cell and gene therapy-focused biopharmaceutical company, where he oversaw clinical development, regulatory, manufacturing, finance, and business development activities. Prior to Poseida, he was Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Finance and Strategy at Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. Earlier in his career, Dr. de Silva served as a Principal at private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC, responsible for late-stage biopharmaceutical investment opportunities, and was an engagement manager at McKinsey & Company.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts Summa Cum Laude in Biology from Harvard University, an M.D. from The University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and an M.B.A. with Distinction in Healthcare Management from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

About Selecta Biosciences, Inc.
Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) is a clinical stage biotechnology company leveraging its ImmTOR platform to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses. With a proven ability to induce tolerance to highly immunogenic proteins, ImmTOR has the potential to amplify the efficacy of biologic therapies, including redosing of life-saving gene therapies, as well as restore the body’s natural self-tolerance in autoimmune diseases. Selecta has several proprietary and partnered programs in its pipeline focused on enzyme therapies, gene therapies, and autoimmune diseases. Selecta Biosciences is headquartered in the Greater Boston area. For more information, please visit www.selectabio.com.

For Investors:
Bruce Mackle
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+1-929-469-3859
bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com

For Media: 
Brittany Leigh, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications, LLC
+1-646-751-4366
bleigh@lifescicomms.com 





